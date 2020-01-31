Presidents' Day sales have luxe mattresses with sweet deals for every budget

The third Monday in February brings Presidents Day, along with a little extra relaxation in the form of a much-needed three-day weekend. Don’t sleep through this holiday though, without taking a good look at some of the great deals and discounts being offered — especially on mattresses. If you’ve been waiting until the holidays passed to finally indulge in something for yourself, here’s your chance. This year’s Presidents Day sales are making top quality mattresses, bedding, bases, and more, available at prices that won’t break your budget and the features included are more impressive than ever. Not sure where to start? No worries. We’ve rounded up the top brands and their discounts so you know where to begin shopping and what to expect before you get there.

Once you’ve selected your favorite mattress this Presidents Day, don’t forget to raise the overall cozy level in your bedroom by choosing your ideal matching comforters, blankets, bedsheets, mattress toppers, pillows, and accessories.

Nectar Sleep

Nectar makes adaptive memory foam mattresses designed in layers for maximum comfort and support for all body types. The best part? It offers a 365-day home trial to make sure you’re totally happy with your Nectar mattress — as well as a Forever Guarantee that means your Nectar is the one and only mattress you’ll ever need to buy.

Nectar’s Presidents’ Day sale runs from January 28 to February 24. You’ll get a great night’s sleep when you save $100 off a new memory foam mattress plus get two premium pillows thrown into the deal free of charge for the 2020 Nectar Presidents Day sale. Not only does Nectar have deep discounts on mattresses, but it is also offering stellar deals on bundles.

Bundle deals:

$474 off The Nectar Luxury Adjustable Bundle: comes with a mattress, frame, sheets, and mattress protector (original price: $1,806 — bundle price: $1,419)

$238 off The Nectar Luxury Bundle: comes with a mattress, foundation, sheets, and mattress protector (original price: $1,257 — bundle price: $1,019)

$219 off The Nectar Bundle: comes with a mattress, foundation, and sheets

Aptly named the “comfortable luxury mattress,” DreamCloud makes luxury hybrid mattresses, several types of bases, and innovative bedding like pillows with cooling technology and weighted blankets, rounding it all off with a Presidents’ Day any size mattress you select (it offers six different sizes).

DreamCloud’s Presidents’ Day sale runs from January 28 to February 24. DreamCloud also offers a lifetime warranty, a full year risk-free sleep trial, free shipping and returns, and 0% APR financing through Affirm for those qualified. Last but definitely not least: Don’t forget to check out its bundles for the best complete deals and even more exciting savings available on-site.

Shop at DreamCloud

Eco-conscious Awara offers a 365-night sleep trial, a forever warranty, and White Glove Delivery with old mattress removal for a fee. Topped with a unique organic cotton and New Zealand wool blend and made with a 4-inch layer of all-natural Rain Forest Alliance-certified Dunlop latex, there’s no mystery why this brand won four awards last year for the best organic, eco-friendly mattress. You can read about its certifications here. Or you can compare Awara mattress prices and features with other top brands using a handy chart.

Awara’s Presidents Day sale runs from January 28 to February 24. Awara offers a sweet $200 off any size mattress this Presidents Day, along with a promise to plant at least 10 fruit trees for a struggling African farmer on your behalf.

Shop at Awara

Level Sleep mattresses are clinically proven to help you fall asleep faster with a patented three-zone design to ensure your body’s natural, low-pressure alignment. Mattresses come with a removable, washable cover, a 365-night sleep trial, free shipping/returns, and a forever warranty. Financing is available for qualified customers.

Level Sleep’s Presidents Day sale runs from February 6 through February 24. Get 20% off all Level Sleep mattresses and pillows with the Code: Prez20.

Shop at Level Sleep

Tempur-Pedic

With claims on its website of consistently creating the most highly recommended beds in America, Tempur-Pedic was inducted into the Space Technology Hall of Fame in 1998 for “improving life on earth using innovations developed for space.” You can browse Tempur-Pedic both online and in person at one of their stores for cutting edge mattresses, bases, pillows, bedding, toppers, weighted blankets, slippers, and more.

Tempur-Pedic offers a 90-night free sleep trial, a 10-year warranty, and free White Glove delivery with your mattress purchase. 0% APR financing is available for up to 36 months as well. Want to check out a Tempur-Pedic mattress in person before ordering? Enter your zip code here to find the five closest retailers you can visit today.

Tempur-Pedic’s Presidents Day sale runs from January 26 to February 24. Tempur-Pedic is offering up to $500 off on select mattress sets for their Presidents Day sale, which is already underway. This includes:

$300 off LuxeAdapt & Breeze models

& models $100 off Adapt & ProAdapt models

& models $200 off TEMPUR-Ergo Extend or TEMPUR-Ergo power bases

Your savings will automatically apply when you place your order online and choose your mattress and base, or, if you prefer, you can also call a Tempur-Pedic Sleep Expert at 888-811-5053.

Stay tuned to see more great deals as we will be updating our Presidents Day sales list as the discounts begin in even more stores (rumor has it Purple is planning one shortly, among numerous others — so check back often).

