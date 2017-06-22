Get a great price on the best sports headphones for intense workouts

When you’re working out, you really need more than a generic set of headphones. You need the best sports headphones — those that stay in place well enough to handle all your movements and are water-resistant enough to withstand your sweat.

That’s where sports headphones come into play. They are designed to handle rigorous activities while still providing high-quality sound. Many provide options for hands-free use of your phone so you can more easily incorporate the best fitness apps into your workout routine. If your summer workout game is in full swing, these are the best sports headphones to make your workouts more enjoyable.

Senso Bluetooth Headphones A consistently popular sports headphone set, this Amazon No. 1 best-seller offers impressive quality at a major $133 discount. The Senso Bluetooth Headphones boast high-definition sound, fit snugly and comfortably, and have a long-lasting battery, making them one of the best set of headphones you can buy. The headphones feature HD high-fidelity sound using the latest Bluetooth 4.1 CSR technology and state-of-the-art acoustic components. They blast out incredible sound, with a deep bass and crystal-clear treble. The Bluetooth 4.1 CSR technology also comes with noise suppression, which lets you focus on your favorite music and answer calls without skips or missed words. The headphones are ergonomically designed, with flexible ear hooks and gel flex silicone earbuds to ensure they are not only comfortable but that they also stay securely in place. They have an IPX-7 waterproof rating, meaning they can more than handle even your sweatiest workouts. The headphones charge in only and hour 90 minutes and provide up to eight hours of music. These Senso Bluetooth Headphones normally retail for $170 but are currently marked down to $37 on Amazon, providing a $133 (78 percent) discount. Amazon

Apie Bluetooth Headphones Work out as hard and long as you want with a set of Apie Bluetooth Headphones, which are currently $130 off on Amazon. The headphones provide a comfortable fit and do not rub up against your skin. The workout headphones provide immersive sound at impressive volumes. They feature advanced APTX technology that offers incredible sound quality, with a rock-solid bass and ultra-crisp treble. They’re great for blasting music. but also work well for playing audio books when you’re relaxing. They have an IXP-7 waterproof rating, making them completely sweatproof, and have a convenient, tangle-free cord. They secure behind your ears and rest comfortably in your ear canal, which helps keep them sweatproof no matter what type of exercise you are doing. The Apie Bluetooth Headphones normally retail for $160 but are currently discounted on Amazon to $30, saving you $130 (81 percent). Amazon

Anker SoundBuds Wireless Headphones Enjoy the power and quality you’d expect in Anker portable chargers in headphone form with a set of Anker SoundBuds Wireless Headphones, which are currently marked down to only $30 on Amazon. Much like many of the best wireless headphones you can buy, these Anker headphones provide crisp, skip-free stereo. They pair from up to 33 feet away using Bluetooth 4.0. With CVC 6.0 noise-cancellation technology, you get perfect, uninterrupted audio delivered to your ears. They have a 120mAh high-density battery with 50 percent more capacity than those of most other sports earbuds on the market, and provide eight hours of play time on a single charge. The sports headphones come with small, medium, and large eartips, as well as in-ear earhooks, to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. there’s also a neckband designed to prevent tangling. They have an IXP-4 waterproof rating, meaning they can withstand sweat, splashes from your water bottle, and even rain. Weighing only 0.44 ounces, these headphones are 20 percent lighter than other sports earbuds on the market. The Anker SoundBuds Wireless Headphones normally retail for $36 but are currently discounted to $30 on Amazon, saving you $6 (17 percent). Amazon

Dislot Wired Earphones In-Ear Headphones Focus on your workouts even in noisy areas with a pair of these Dislot Wired Earphones In-ear Headphones, which are currently 50 percent off on Amazon. The headphones isolate noise so you can stay in your own private world, whether you’re bulking up at the gym or simply trying to focus inwards with an audio-guided yoga meditation. Noise-isolating earbuds block out an impressive 90 percent of ambient noise, which is impressive when compared to other top noise-canceling headphones. They use high-quality audio signal transmission to ensure outstanding high-fidelity performance. Sounds come out loud and clear, with a strong bass that helps your music energize and activate you as you work out. A patented ergonomic earpiece design ensures the headphones stay snug and secure no matter what you’re doing. They have an IXP-5 waterproof rating that means they’re completely sweatproof. They are backed by a 100-percent satisfaction guarantee, with a one year warranty under which the company will provide a total refund or a replacement at no cost, with no questions asked. The headphones also earned a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on more than 250 reviews. The Dislot Wired Earphones In-ear Headphones regularly retail for $30 but are currently discounted to $15 on Amazon, saving you $15 (50 percent). Amazon

Zeus Wireless Bluetooth Headphones When in doubt, go for Amazon’s top choice for wireless sports headphone — the Zeus Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. These sports headphones are both sweat and water resistant, and are currently $76 off on Amazon. The headphones have an IPX-7 waterproof rating, so they can handle sweat, as well as being immersed in water for short periods of time. They have a comfortable and secure fit, with an ergonomic earhook design and premium soft silicone and foam eartips. They provide HD sound and noise cancellation, giving you audio with a deep bass and crystal-clear sound. They are universally compatible with Bluetooth v4.1 technology, meaning they work with iOS, Android, Windows Phone, and other Bluetooth devices. With a powerful polymer battery (80mAH), you get eight hours of playtime and 220 hours of standby time on just a two-hour charge. The headphones earned a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon based on more than 100 reviews, and come with a two-year warranty. These Zeus Wireless Bluetooth Headphones normally retail for $110 but are currently on sale for $34 on Amazon, providing a $76 (69 percent) discount. Amazon