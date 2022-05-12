Verizon 5G Phone Deals: Get an iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 for free

If you’re on the Verizon network and are looking to make a move on a new smartphone, there’s a full arsenal of great smartphone deals happening at Verizon right now. They’re such good deals, in fact, that the phones are actually free when you sign a new contract on a 5G Unlimited Plan, and in some cases, trade in your current phone. Some of the best smartphones in the market are part of these deals, as they’re headlined by some of the newest iPhone from Apple and the best of the Samsung Galaxy lineup. Read onward for more details on which of these free phones may be the best for you to take home.

Today’s best Verizon 5G phone deals

Apple iPhone 13 — Free with 5G Unlimited & Trade-In

Samsung Galaxy S22 — Free with 5G Unlimited & Trade-In

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G — Free with 5G Unlimited

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Certified Pre-Owned) — Free with 5G Unlimited

Apple iPhone 13 — Free with 5G Unlimited & Trade-In

Why Buy:

Super Retina XDR display

Dual-camera system

Great battery life

Apple software ecosystem

The Apple iPhone 13 is Apple’s newest iPhone, and like most Apple products, it doesn’t disappoint. It features a Super Retina XDR display that comes in at 6.1 inches, so you won’t miss a moment of content, no matter where you prefer to take in your daily social media and web browsing. The iPhone 13 also has a super durable design and build quality, making it a great option for people who truly use their phones on the go.

The most advanced dual-camera system ever is part of the iPhone 13, and it’s powered by Apple’s renowned A15 Bionic chip. These work together to allow you to automatically create beautiful depth effects in your photography, and focus transitions in your videos. The iPhone 13 brings a new level of storytelling to the things you capture with a camera, whether it’s family, vacations, or your own creative content.

Perhaps at the top of the list of reasons to get an iPhone 13 is access to Apple’s software ecosystem. With an iPhone 13 you’ll get access to iOS apps like Pages, Numbers, iMovie, Apple Music, Apple TV+, and iCloud. As well, the iPhone 13 is great for fitness nuts, as it pairs with the Apple Watch and is able to work in unison with it to track and measure your daily fitness routines.

Samsung Galaxy S22 — Free with 5G Unlimited & Trade-In

Why Buy:

Gorgeous OLED screen

Great low-light camera capabilities

Shoots 8K video

Long lasting battery

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is one of the most unassuming phones you’ll come across, which you can read more about in our Samsung Galaxy S22 review. Like all of the best smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S22 presents your digital world with stunning clarity, as it boasts an amazing OLED screen that makes colors burst and your content pop. It’s able to play video back at a stunning 120Hz refresh rate, making games and fast-paced movies as enjoyable as on a big screen.

And when it comes to content, the Galaxy S22 is a must-have for content creators. The camera system is top-notch, and features low-light video capabilities that capture late nights with perfect contrast, color, and crispness like no device before it. You can capture every moment like a true cinematographer when you shoot video, which the Galaxy S22 is able to capture at amazing 8K resolution.

Whether you are creating content or taking it in with the Samsung Galaxy S22, the battery life is about as good as it gets on a smartphone. It also has fast charging capabilities, so you’ll never be down for long should you manage to run the battery dry. If you’re looking for one of the best Android phones, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is worth considering.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G — Free with 5G Unlimited

Why Buy:

Super powerful

6.5-inch Infinity-O display

32 megapixel front-facing camera

Super Fast Charging

With the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung has made a smartphone that can suit just about everyone’s needs. It’s incredibly powerful, as it’s available with an octave-core processor. This will help you power through all of your favorite Android apps, as well as all of your favorite digital content, whether you are taking it in on social media or creating your own at home or in the studio.

The 6.5-inch display of the Galaxy S20 FE presents everything in high quality, and when you consider the 120Hz refresh rate, the smartphone becomes an immediate option for anyone who likes to take in movies or video games on the go. The display also makes photography a more immersive experience, and pairs nicely with the 32-megapixel front-facing camera, as well as the 12-megapixel main, 8-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultrawide cameras.

And despite all of that power and ability to crunch through content, the Galaxy S20 FE still manages to reach up to 32 hours of battery life on a single charge. If you somehow manage to have so much digital fun that you run your battery dry, the Galaxy S20 FE has Super Fast Charging technology, so you’ll never be down or offline for long.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini (Certified Pre-Owned) — Free with 5G Unlimited

Why Buy:

Incredibly compact

Super powerful

Superior camera quality

Apple software ecosystem

If you yearn for the days of old when smartphones fit in your pocket yet still managed to handle all of the digital tasks you could possibly throw at them, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is the smartphone for you. It’s the world’s smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G smartphone, and despite its compact size, it holds nothing back when it comes to speed, power, and performance.

The iPhone 12 Mini is powered by Apple’s renowned A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone at the time of its initial launch. This is able to power the incredibly beautiful and immersive Super Retina XDR display, as well as all of your favorite mobile games. Taking in movies and other content is a pleasure on the iPhone 12 Mini, as despite its smaller screen, it manages to act larger than its size.

The impressive performance of the Apple iPhone 12 Mini extends to its photography and video capabilities, which are fueled by a dual-camera system. You’ll also get access to all of Apple’s great iOS apps, which include Pages, Numbers, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMovie, and iCloud. You can even pair your new Apple iPhone 12 Mini with other Apple devices, such as the Apple Watch, for all sorts of exciting new ways to interact with your digital world.

