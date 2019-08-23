Big Agnes is one of the trusted outdoor gear brands. In fact, they made our picks for the best tent for small groups and best two-person backpacking tent. If you want to experience the same quality build at a fraction of the cost, check out REI’s sale on the Manzanares HV SL MtnGLO series. All four versions are 25% off their usual price today.

The Big Agnes Manzanares HV SL backpacking tent is part of the award-winning MtnGLO series. It features the brand’s patent-pending removable tent light technology, which uses LED lights to illuminate the tent’s interior. Also, each version is built with a four-way high-volume hub design and pole structure. This keeps weight at a minimum while increasing strength and livable space. Pack this three-season tent on your next outdoor adventure for a freestanding shelter designed with your comfort in mind.

Big Agnes Manzanares HV SL 1 MtnGLO Tent — $225

If you are packing for a solo trip, the one-person Big Agnes Manzanares HV SL backpacking tent is a great option. It has a minimum trail weight of 3 pounds and a floor area of 20 square feet. You can also set up the rainfly to get another 9 square feet of vestibule space right outside the door. This lightweight tent is available at a discounted price of $225 today.

The Big Agnes Manzanares HV SL 1 MtnGLO Tent usually goes for $300. You can now get this one-person backpacking tent at $75 less from REI. Hurry and order now while stock is on hand.

Big Agnes Manzanares HV SL 2 MtnGLO Tent — $262

Sleep under the stars with your partner in the 29-square-foot Big Agnes Manzanares HV SL 2 MtnGLO tent. At 3 pounds, 11 ounces, this two-person backpacking tent is easy to pack. You also get 18 square feet of additional vestibule area, thanks to its two-door design. This extra space can be used to store your belongings in and keep the inside of your tent comfortable for two people. Get one now for only $262.

Save $88 on the usually $350 Big Agnes Manzanares HV SL 2 MtnGLO tent when you order from REI today. Order now while this two-door backpacking tent is on sale.

Big Agnes Manzanares HV SL3 MtnGLO Tent — $300

The Big Agnes Manzanares HV SL3 MtnGLO tent is a great backpacking tent for a small family or group of friends. This three-person tent has a 41-square-foot floor area. It also has two doors, which add another 9 square feet of vestibule area on each side. You can now get this freestanding tent at $300.

REI cuts $100 off the normally $400 Big Agnes Manzanares HV SL 3 MtnGLO tent. Order now to take advantage of this cool backpacking tent deal.

Big Agnes Manzanares HV SL 4 MtnGLO Tent — $375

If you need a lightweight tent that can comfortably house up to four people, the Big Agnes Manzanares HV SL 4 MtnGLO tent is a great option. This backpacking tent has a floor area of 57 square feet which can be extended with a total of 28 feet of vestibule area outside its two openings. You can get this spacious three-season tent for only $375 if you order today.

You save a massive $125 on the usually $500 Big Agnes Manzanares HV SL 4 MtnGLO tent if you order from REI now. Hurry before supplies of this four-person tent run out.

