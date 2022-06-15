This content was produced in partnership with Bluetti.

Bluetti, one’s of the world’s leading green energy companies, can certainly claim it has a stronghold on smart power management and energy-efficient technologies. That’s mainly thanks to its numerous products including portable power stations, backup power batteries, solar panels and tech, and much more. But the brand’s next launch, the EB3A Solar Generator, may just be its magnum opus. Not only does it feature impressive specs and power opportunities, but also it ties everything together that Bluetti has learned about the market, and packs it all into a compact and easily-manageable frame. The EB3A boasts ultra-fast charging, has sufficient outputs, is equipped with an upgraded LiFePO4 battery pack, and offers smart power management support as you’ve never seen before.

What makes the EB3A Solar Generator so special?

When Bluetti first arrived on the scene, the competition was sparse. Yes, it existed, but someone had yet to perfect the portability and power-efficiency equation that so many were craving. Fast forward to today, and there are a lot of comparable portable power options on the market, so things are just a bit different. That said, Bluetti is still one of the top manufacturers and providers of the technology, and the EB3A is confirmation of such. But what makes it so special and why is it such a noteworthy launch?

Super fast charging — For starters, the EB3A is capable of charging up to 80% of its capacity in just 30 minutes. The Turbo Charging technology supports both AC and solar inputs simultaneously to deliver fast recharges, and keep power on call, at all times.

Ultra-durable LiFePO4 battery — The LiFePO4 rechargeable battery has a 268Wh capacity, with ultra-reliable cells that are made of Lithium-ion phosphate. The design means better performance, better battery life, less environmental impact, and longevity for up to 2,500 life cycles. This battery system truly goes the distance.

Ports galore — A portable power station like the EB3A will, naturally, be used to power a wide swath of devices from tablets and computers to small appliances and beyond. When you’re on the road, out camping, or anywhere remote, you never really know what you’ll need to power. This station has enough ports for every need, and then some. The Pure Sine Wave AC output delivers optimal power on its own, but there are nine other ports available: Two 600-Watt (total) AC outputs, a 100-Watt USB-C PD port, two 15-Watt USB-A ports, two DC5521 ports, a wireless charging pad, and a 12-Volt/10-Amp cigarette lighter.

Go solar – A 200-Watt integrated solar input means that at any time you can connect Bluetti PV120 or PV200 solar panels to charge via free and readily-available solar energy. With a PV200 panel, the generator will fully recharge in just two hours. That’s perfect for road trips, RV camping, wilderness adventures, and beyond.

Surge inverter – The intelligent 600-Watt/1,200-Watt surge inverter delivers ridiculously fast charging times for a device of this caliber, and a lot less downtime for you.

Smart battery management — At the heart of the EB3A is Bluetti’s Battery Management System (BMS) which monitors how it’s being used and what’s happening to protect against short circuits, over-currents, over-voltages, overloading, and overheating. You have more peace of mind, with fewer risks.

What else does the EB3A Solar Generator feature?

The smart power management, super fast charging, and various power features are impressive, but that’s not everything the EB3A has to offer. Here’s what else you can expect:

A fully upgraded display

Access to Bluetti’s intuitive mobile app with real-time information and metrics

Ultra-portability with a weight of just 10 pounds

A plethora of compatible accessories and hardware, including solar panels

Best-in-class power efficiency and reliability

Why would anyone want a portable power station like this?

Enough bullet points. The features sound fantastic, but how can these power stations be used? What are some real-world scenarios? We hear you, and we agree that practicality and reality often trump theoretics.

The more obvious use for a system like this is when you’re out and about adventuring. That could include camping, fishing, road trips and RV travel, backpacking — you name it. The EB3A is portable, and so are the optional accessories, so you can plop it down and get power anywhere, especially with solar panels handy.

But not everyone is an adventurer. Power outages are another excellent, albeit unfortunate event where these power stations come in really handy. You can use it as a standby emergency source, and while it can’t power huge appliances like ovens or freezers, there’s plenty of power for the essentials. You can keep your phone, lights, radios, and even smaller fridges running until the power is back on. If you need a CPAP machine to remain powered on at all times, the EB3A can provide that during unexpected power failures.

Another great scenario is during an outdoor event, gathering, or party. You can use the EB3A to power lights, projectors, and small electronics, or charge Bluetooth speakers to keep the music going. And since there are no unsightly and messy cables, no one will be tripping or falling over, at least not unless they need to practice their balance. The EB3A can also power cameras, drones, media equipment, and so on.

Finally, imagine you’re working out in the yard — or a job site — and you need power in a snap, but don’t have the extension cables or supplies to extend your current source. You can nab something like the EB3A to keep the project on time. You can quickly charge your power tools, electronics, and related gear, without leaving the site, and without delaying your work.

Where to get the EB3A Solar Generator?

Ready to check it out and possibly order one? The Bluetti EB3A Solar Generator is now available with early bird pricing, but these deals are available for a limited time only:

EB3A – now $249, was $299 (17% off)

EB3A + PV200 Solar Panel – now $649, was $798 (19% off)



EB3A + PV120 Solar Panel – now $479, was $598 (20% off)



Customers who order within the first 48 hours will also receive a charging cable and solar panel charging cable, free.

