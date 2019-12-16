Amazon drops killer deals on these Bose noise-canceling headphones

We’re bombarded with noise pollution nearly 24/7 and there’s nothing we can really do about it. Well, actually, there is. Noise-canceling headphones allow us to get some much-needed peace in this troubling world, even for a limited time, letting us enjoy sweet music minus infuriating background noise. One of the most trusted makers of noise-canceling headphones is Bose, and right now you can purchase the wired QuietComfort 25 and the wireless QuietComfort 35 II on Amazon at awesome discounted prices. Powered with smart features and artificial intelligence that ensures you’re hearing exactly what you want to hear — and nothing you don’t — you can save up to $70 when you get them today.

Bose QuietComfort 25 — $129, was $180

The QuietComfort 25 headphones are engineered to dramatically reduce background noise, even the roar of an airplane engine during air travel. Virtually all types of noises get canceled out, including crowd hubbub, the hum of air conditioning, and more. When turned on, people speaking to you will sound like they are coming from a tiny radio; when music is playing, you cannot hear them at all.

The headphones are ergonomically designed to be easily folded and taken everywhere, plus they are super light. The QuietComfort 25 are made of plastic and other materials that offer a luxurious feel. The headband features fabric, including woven material on the exterior and pseudo-suede on the interior. The construction feels solid and the headphones clamp closely to the head but never squeeze. The padding feels comfortable for wearing for long periods of time and adds an extra level of noise reduction.

Performance-wise, the headphones deliver sounds that are crisp and clear through Bose’s Active EQ and TriPort technology. They pump out bass that brings drumbeats resoundingly to life, adds a level of depth to guitars and acoustic instruments, and makes highs sound nicer to eardrums.

The QuietComfort 25 is equipped with an inline microphone/remote that puts music and call controls at your fingertips. The control buttons are compatible with iOS and most Android smartphones.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 normally comes with a $180 price tag, but you can get them on Amazon today for $129 – that’s $49 less. Unfortunately, these are wired headphones, which might be a dealbreaker for most people. For a wireless option, check out the QuietComfort 35 II below.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II — $279, was $349

The QuietComfort 35 II, or QC35 II for short, is one of our favorite noise-canceling headphones for 2019, earning a solid 4 out of 5 stars rating in our review earlier this year. Out of the box, you’ll immediately see that these are well-crafted headphones. The earcups are encased in supple leather and the headband has microfiber padding. They’re very lightweight and fit on the head quite comfortably; wearing them for long periods of time won’t be an issue. You’ll find the control buttons beneath the right earcup, alongside a USB Type-C charging port and, thankfully, a headphone jack. Buttons include the standards: Volume control, play/pause, and track advance or reverse. There’s also one that calls up either Alexa or Google Assistant for voice-activated commands. The QC35 II comes with a zip-locked protective case so they’ll remain scratch-free during travel.

These headphones’ noise-canceling prowess is amazing. The feature comes in three settings: Low, medium, and high. Obviously, if you still want to hear a bit of what’s happening around you, you can set it at low. To become completely oblivious to the world for total music immersion, crank it up to high. The thunderous roar of plane engines can be completely eradicated, so other quieter sounds won’t even stand a chance. These headphones are also outfitted with a noise-rejecting dual-mic system that ensures noise-free phone calls regardless of how loud your surroundings are. Bluetooth connectivity is also pretty impressive. The QC35 II can pair with multiple devices simultaneously.

As far as sound quality goes, the QC35 II is excellent. Music sounds great, with punchy bass, adequate midrange presence, and zesty treble. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better-sounding pair of cans for the price. Unfortunately, some of the music’s richness and subtlety get lost when the noise-cancellation is at its highest setting, but not enough to ruin your listening experience.

These cans’ battery life is tremendous, capable of lasting up to 20 hours when used wirelessly with noise-canceling on — and an even more impressive 40 hours when wired. Perfect for frequent flyers who travel long distances, the QuietComfort 35 II headphones are currently available on Amazon for $279 instead of their usual retail price of $349 – that’s $70 worth of savings. To make the deal even more irresistible, you can enjoy an additional $60 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price even lower to $219.

Looking for more? Check out these pages for our best noise-canceling headphones, true wireless earbuds, and wireless headphones. And for more awesome tech discounts, be sure to visit our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations