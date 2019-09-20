Dealing with everyday hustle and noise can be downright exhausting. And sometimes the only refuge you can run to is your music. If you want total isolation with your favorite tunes, investing in noise-canceling headphones is a great idea. Right now, Amazon is discounting the QuietComfort 25 wired noise-canceling headphones for iOS by a hefty 57%. Normally $345, you can get this pair for only $149.

The QuietComfort 25 aim to deliver an amazing listening experience by combining ergonomic design, significant noise reduction, and incredible sound performance. If you want to enjoy some peace and quiet on your daily commute or routine, you best not miss out on this deal.

The QuietComfort 25’s sound quality is impressive. These headphones deliver clean bass, clear vocals, crisp percussion, precise guitars, and even subtle details that you never would have noticed when using other headphones. This is all thanks to the brand’s proprietary Active EQ and TriPort technologies, which work together to achieve that true-to-life sound.

To help you focus on your calls, music, videos, and movies, Bose has added an advanced noise reduction feature to the QuietComfort 25. This technology monitors the noise around you and cancels it out. Whether you’re walking on a crowded street, relaxing in a loud coffee shop, or working in a busy office, the headphones can effectively block distracting noise. Airplane and engine roar can even be reduced to a whisper, making them an ideal companion for long-haul flights.

Comfortable and lightweight, the Bose QuietComfort 25 are perfect for long listening sessions. The headband and cushions are well padded and the earcups are rotatable, ensuring a cozy and fine-tuned fit on your head and around your ears. The earcups also fold flat into the included compact case, allowing for protection during travel or storage. In terms of control, the headphones are designed with an in-line microphone and a remote so you can adjust various music functions easily and even take calls hands-free.

For frequent flyers, commuters, or anyone else looking for a pair of headphones with superb audio and effective noise cancelation, you can never go wrong with the QuietComfort 25 wired noise-canceling headphones. Grab the iOS version today on Amazon for only $149 instead of $345.

