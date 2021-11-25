It’s the best time of year to treat yourself and your family members to luxury wireless headphones, like this Bose QuietComfort 45 Black Friday deal. Best Buy is selling the noise-canceling headphones for only $279, after a $50 discount to their original price of $329 — one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Black Friday Deal: Best offer today

Bose is a mainstay in our list of the best wireless headphones and best noise-canceling headphones, so you’re sure that you’re getting a top-quality device with the Bose QuietComfort 45. The wireless headphones’ primary feature is their active noise cancellation, which utilizes tiny microphones hidden in their earcups that measure, compare, and react to external noise by canceling them out with the opposite signal. The feature comes in two modes — Quiet mode, to fully cancel noise, and Aware mode, which lets you listen to what’s going on around you without having to take the headphones off.

That’s not the only good thing about the Bose QuietComfort 45 though. Their wireless stability and range are great indoors and outdoors, sound and all quality are topnotch, and battery life is long with up to 24 hours of usage on a single charge. Last but not least, they’re very comfortable to wear with their perfectly sized earcups and a headband that exerts just enough clamping force to keep everything in place without placing too much strain on your head.

If you want reliable noise-canceling wireless headphones, you can’t go wrong with the Bose QuietComfort 45. They’re a steal at their current price of $279 at Best Buy, after a $50 reduction from their original price of $329. It’s unclear how long stocks will last though, as Bose is among the most popular brands in the industry. If you want to avail this offer to secure your own Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones for cheaper than usual, you shouldn’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Should you shop this Bose QuietComfort 45 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

This is a pretty sweet deal, and let’s be honest, you really want these headphones. There’s absolutely no guarantee that this deal will still be available on Cyber Monday — in fact, the headphones themselves could even have sold out. That’s why if you see a deal — like this one — that seems epic, you should snap it up now, before it ends or sells out. Cyber Monday is often a repeat of some of the best Black Friday deals, but many items do go out of stock, and you don’t want to be kicking yourself on Cyber Monday when you realize you missed out on one of the best deals around! We’d always recommend jumping on a great deal as soon as it lands, as who knows what will happen tomorrow?

If the worst happens and you do spot these Bose headphones cheaper on Cyber Monday, there’s no need to stress out. You can bag the new deal, but make sure you check the delivery date if you need the item in time for the holidays. Then you can simply cancel your original order, or return the item if it’s too late to cancel. That way you’re getting the best deal either way, with no risk of missing out due to stock shortages or deals ending before you have a chance to buy.

