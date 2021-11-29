If you’re looking for reliable wireless headphones with noise-canceling technology and amazing sound quality, you should check out this Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy. You can purchase the Bose QuietComfort 45 from the retailer with a $50 discount that brings the wireless headphones’ price down to just $279 from their original price of $329. This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals for audiophiles, and because of the high demand for Cyber Monday headphone deals, you shouldn’t be wasting time if you want to take advantage of this offer. Finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday deal

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are made by a brand that’s been a mainstay on Digital Trends’ best wireless headphones and best noise-canceling headphones lists. they provide peace of mind that you’re getting a top-quality product with this purchase. They are over-ear headphones, which according to our headphone buying guide, are typically the best-sounding type of headphones out there. The Bose QuietComfort 45 are no exception, as their TriPort acoustic architecture vents the earcups for depth and fullness, while their volume-optimized Active EQ maintains a consistent bass and clear music even when you go louder.

Bose further improved the acoustic noise-canceling feature that started with the original QuietComfort headphones by adding an external microphone, bringing the total number up to six, and enhancing signal processing to make sure that you’re undisturbed when you’re listening to your playlists, watching streaming content, or playing video games. The wireless headphones also offer Aware Mode, which you can activate through the action button on the left earcup. This mode allows you to hear what’s happening around you without taking off the Bose QuietComfort 45, so you can have quick conversations with other people or walk without being deaf to your surroundings, then reactivate the noise-canceling feature when you’re done.

With the Bose Music app, you’ll receive instructions on how to set up the Bose QuietComfort 45, so that they’ll be up and running in no time. The app also functions as a central hub for all the controls for the wireless headphones, such as activating noise cancellation, managing Bluetooth connections with multiple devices, and enabling shortcuts, among others.

Bose promises a 24-hour battery life on a single charge for the wireless headphones, which takes about 2.5 hours through the USB-C port. If their battery is depleted, you can instead do a quick 15-minute charge, which is enough for up to three hours of usage. It’s also possible to utilize the full charge mode of the Bose QuietComfort 45 even when you’re wearing glasses because of their comfortable design. The ear cushions are in between firm and soft, the earcups don’t put pressure on any part of the ear, and the headband’s clamping force is just enough.

When does this Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday deal end?

