  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for Cyber Monday 2021

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you’re looking for reliable wireless headphones with noise-canceling technology and amazing sound quality, you should check out this Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday deal from Best Buy. You can purchase the Bose QuietComfort 45 from the retailer with a $50 discount that brings the wireless headphones’ price down to just $279 from their original price of $329. This is one of the best Cyber Monday deals for audiophiles, and because of the high demand for Cyber Monday headphone deals, you shouldn’t be wasting time if you want to take advantage of this offer. Finalize your purchase as soon as possible.

Buy Now

Today’s best Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday deal

Bose QuietComfort 45 sit on a desk.
Bose / WinFuture

Why Buy:

  • Solid sound quality
  • Improved acoustic noise-canceling feature blocks external sounds
  • Easy setup through Bose Music app
  • Long battery life

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones are made by a brand that’s been a mainstay on Digital Trends’ best wireless headphones and best noise-canceling headphones lists. they provide peace of mind that you’re getting a top-quality product with this purchase. They are over-ear headphones, which according to our headphone buying guide, are typically the best-sounding type of headphones out there. The Bose QuietComfort 45 are no exception, as their TriPort acoustic architecture vents the earcups for depth and fullness, while their volume-optimized Active EQ maintains a consistent bass and clear music even when you go louder.

Bose further improved the acoustic noise-canceling feature that started with the original QuietComfort headphones by adding an external microphone, bringing the total number up to six, and enhancing signal processing to make sure that you’re undisturbed when you’re listening to your playlists, watching streaming content, or playing video games. The wireless headphones also offer Aware Mode, which you can activate through the action button on the left earcup. This mode allows you to hear what’s happening around you without taking off the Bose QuietComfort 45, so you can have quick conversations with other people or walk without being deaf to your surroundings, then reactivate the noise-canceling feature when you’re done.

With the Bose Music app, you’ll receive instructions on how to set up the Bose QuietComfort 45, so that they’ll be up and running in no time. The app also functions as a central hub for all the controls for the wireless headphones, such as activating noise cancellation, managing Bluetooth connections with multiple devices, and enabling shortcuts, among others.

Bose promises a 24-hour battery life on a single charge for the wireless headphones, which takes about 2.5 hours through the USB-C port. If their battery is depleted, you can instead do a quick 15-minute charge, which is enough for up to three hours of usage. It’s also possible to utilize the full charge mode of the Bose QuietComfort 45 even when you’re wearing glasses because of their comfortable design. The ear cushions are in between firm and soft, the earcups don’t put pressure on any part of the ear, and the headband’s clamping force is just enough.

Buy Now

When does this Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday deal end?

Interested in getting your hands on the Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday deal? Buy it today. Cyber Monday deals last till midnight but there’s a problem. Recent reports show out-of-stock alerts on websites are up around 124%, so if you wait for too long, chances are your favorite products could run out of stock. Plus, the retailer can choose to end the deal at any time without notice. So the best way to avoid missing out on an amazing deal like this would be to press the Buy button now. The sooner you make your purchase, the more likely you are to secure your order before the offer ends. Finally, remember that even if you find a better deal tomorrow, you always have the option to cancel or return your current order and find the best offer for you. So don’t wait. Snag this incredible Bose QuietComfort 45 Cyber Monday deal now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best 75-inch TV Cyber Monday deals 2021 — from $700

Cyber Monday TV roundup feat image.

Cyber Monday deals drop this 22-inch Dell monitor to $110

cyber monday deals drop this 22 inch dell monitor to 110 se2222h feat image

Walmart Cyber Monday deal drops this 32-inch Roku TV to $129

Hisense 32-inch Roku TV on a white background.

Best Cyber Monday Roomba deals 2021: Ready to buy today

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

Best Cyber Monday TV deals 2021 — From $250

best qled tv deals samsung q60 4k feature black friday

Stop what you’re doing and buy this Roomba robot vacuum NOW

new irobot roomba 694 robot vacuum roomba694 cleaning living room

Best Cyber Monday deals 2021: 200+ deals from $25

This 40-inch TV is down to just $180 for Cyber Monday 2021

best qled tv deals 65 inch insignia f50 series 4k feature

This huge Instant air fryer is only $79 at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10 quart air fryer oven with light on and rotisserie in.

How to fish in Skyrim

Fishing in skyrim.

Gaming PC Cyber Monday deals drop this HP desktop to just $550

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Get this HP touchscreen Chromebook for $169 for Cyber Monday

hp chromebook 11 6 deal best buy back to school sale 2020

Walmart is practically giving away this Keurig for Cyber Monday

walmart is practically giving away this keurig for cyber monday 2021 deal