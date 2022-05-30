Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are $50 off for Memorial Day

Every year during Memorial Day, headphone deals are always among the most popular offers because of the discounts that you can enjoy on products by brands like Bose, Sony, Apple, and Samsung. There’s a lot to choose from though, so if you need help in narrowing down your choices, here’s an offer that you should heavily consider — Amazon’s $50 price cut for the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones, making them more affordable at $279 compared to their sticker price of $329.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones provide high-fidelity audio through its TriPort acoustic architecture and volume-optimized Active EQ, so you’ll further enjoy listening to your personal playlists or watching your favorite shows. One of their primary features is noise canceling, with the wireless headphones using tiny microphones to measure external sounds and cancel them using opposite signals. You can choose between Quiet Mode, which provides full noise canceling so you can eliminate all distractions, or Aware Mode, which lets you hear everything going on around you without having to take the headphones off.

If you need wireless headphones that will last throughout the day, the Bose QuietComfort 45 can do that with their 24-hour battery life, and you can get up to three hours of usage after a quick 15-minute charge. You can also use the included audio cable to activate wired mode, in case you can’t find a time to recharge them. You won’t mind wearing the headphones that long though, as their lightweight materials provide premium comfort. The Bose Music app works with the headphones for guided setup and tips, while also allowing you to personalize the Bose QuietComfort 45’s settings according to your personal preferences.

Once the Memorial Day sales are done, we’re not sure how long you’ll have to wait for the next chance to buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones with a $50 discount. This is why it’s highly recommended that you take advantage of Amazon’s offer that brings their price down to just $279 from their original price of $329. We’re not sure what will happen first — Memorial Day ends or stocks run out — so click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

