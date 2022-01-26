The best ANC earbuds (Bose QuietComfort) are ON SALE

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

If you’re in the market for headphone deals, but you’re not sure what brand to keep an eye out for, it’s highly recommended to keep Bose headphone deals on your radar. Bose products are known for excellent sound quality and top-of-the-line features, and if you’re planning to buy wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation, you should check out the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. They’re currently on sale from Amazon with a $60 discount, bringing their price down to just $219 from their original price of $279.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are listed in Digital Trends’ best true wireless earbuds as the best noise-canceling true wireless earbuds. Bose launched the technology in headphones, and it finally rolled out the feature in Bluetooth earbuds. The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds mute both low-frequency and high-frequency sounds, which even Apple’s AirPods Pro struggle to do, while also offering excellent audio quality while listening to music or taking calls.

Bose promises up to 6 hours of usage on a single charge, with the charging case providing an additional 12 hours of juice. The wireless earbuds are IPX4-rated, so they won’t get damaged if exposed to sweat, water, and sudden rain. They’re also comfortable to wear, with three sizes of eartips to help you find the most secure fit in your ears, and with their balanced design, you won’t suffer from ear canal pain or fatigue.

There are a lot of options for wireless earbuds in the market, but nothing beats the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds if you’re prioritizing noise cancellation and call quality. You can buy them from Amazon for just $219, after a $60 discount to their original price of $279. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are going for a steal of a price on Amazon, but if you want to take a look at discounts for other Bose headphones, we’re here to help. We’ve gathered some of the best Bose headphone deals that you can take advantage of right now from different retailers — hopefully one of these offers catches your eye.

