In addition to their premier build quality, Breville’s countertop kitchen appliances consistently incorporate innovative features that help home cooks improve their skills. Amazon has included five Breville kitchen products with savings up to 52% in a 24-hour countdown sale today as part of its 12 Days of Deals post-Cyber Monday sales event.

Amazon’s deals on the Breville kitchen products expire at midnight tonight Pacific time. If you’re looking for a great gift for someone or want to upgrade your kitchen, these five deals can help you save up to $208.

Breville Compact Smart Oven, Countertop Electric Toaster Oven BOV650XL — $100 off



The Breville Compact Smart Oven uses four quartz heating elements to prepare food in a number of ways. More than a toaster, this Breville smart oven also bakes, roasts, broils, and reheats food. Use for toasting, making cookies, or cooking pizza.

Normally priced $230, the Breville Compact Smart Oven is just $130 during this 24-hour sale. If you are looking for a high-quality multifunction toaster oven, take advantage of this awesome price before midnight.

Breville BOV800XL Smart Oven 1800-Watt Convection Toaster Oven — $120 off



The Breville BOV800XL Smart Oven Convection toaster oven has nine presets for standard cooking functions using its five quartz heating elements. Breville’s intuitive LCD menu makes it easy to prepare food with the correct function. If you change default settings while using the Breville, it remembers your preferences.

Usually $300, the Breville BOV800XL 1800-Watt Convection Toaster Oven is $180 during this one-day sale.

Breville 800JEXL Juice Fountain Elite 1000-Watt Juice Extractor — $110 off



The Breville 800JEXL Juice Fountain Elite 1000-watt juice extractor is a rugged but stylish appliance. A titanium-reinforced cutting disc and micro-mesh filter produce up to 30% more juice than ordinary juicers. A 3-inch feed tube allows you to put in whole fruits and vegetables, and with its large, 3.2-quart pulp container, you can extract a large quantity of juice without pausing in the process to empty the pulp.

Regularly priced $300, the Breville 800JEXL Juice Fountain Elite is just $190 during this 24-hour sale.

Breville-Nespresso USA BNE500BKS1BUS1 Breville Nespresso Creatista Uno Single Serve Espresso Machine — $208 off



The Breville-Nespresso BNE500BKS1BUS1 Creatista Uno single-serve espresso machine is a compact single-serve unit with an automatic, adjustable steam wand for creating beautiful foamed drinks.

Ordinarily $400, the Breville-Nespresso BNE500BKS1BUS1 Creatista Uno is just $192. If you’re looking for a barista-quality espresso machine and foamer that neither takes up a lot of counter space nor requires NASA-level training to operate, this is an excellent opportunity.

Breville BWM604BSS Smart Waffle Maker, Brushed Stainless Steel — $51 off



The Breville BWM604BSS Smart Waffle Maker in brushed stainless steel has five darkness options, even heating, and a surrounding moat to capture excess batter. Instead of the usual $200 price, the Breville BWM604BSS Smart Waffle Maker is only $149 today. If you’re looking for a high-performance waffle maker that helps keep your kitchen clean, this is an excellent deal.

