Whether you’re spending your Memorial Day weekend traveling or catching up on some much needed rest there will be plenty of sales. Jet currently has a 25% sale on Clarisonic beauty supplies. If you need to improve your skin care routine, take advantage of Clarisonic’s sonic cleaning face brushes like it’s popular Mia 2 brush.

Use the three-day weekend to shop online and stock up on some great deals on beauty products. Head over to Jet to grab a discounted Clarisonic product. Aside from its popular cleansing brushes you’ll also find killer deals on its gel cleansers, eye massager, and more. Clarisonic’s latest device, the Clarisonic Mia2 2 Speed Facial Sonic Cleansing Brush, is down to $127 from its original retail price of $169, that’s a sweet $42 discount. This sale will only last until May 28.

The rechargeable waterproof brush comes in two sonic cleansing speeds. Delicate is meant for people with sensitive skin or if you’re having a sensitive skin day. Universal speed is for daily cleansing. It’s meant to be six times more effective than cleaning with just your hands.

Chances are you’ve probably heard of or seen Clarisonic’s electronic skin care devices. The company’s brushes have been recognized by Allure. Dermatologist Dr. Dendry swears by the technology. Glamour recently chose it as the best skin care device and Glossier founder, Emily Weiss has even added it to her skin care routine. Clarisonic brushes leave The hype for Clarisonic brushes is totally worth it.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer. And with the scorching hot temperatures, this will call for a switch-up in your beauty regimen. Clarisonic’s brushes can help slough through the dead skin cells and sweat so your skin can always feel fresh. Clarisonic brushes help remove residue and dirt from your face while still being gentle enough that you can use on a daily basis. Deep exfoliating at least once a week should be an important part of your weekly skin care routine.

