Amazon slashes 59% off the price of the Coway Airmega 400 air purifier

Even the air we breathe indoors can be contaminated. Investing in a quality air purifier is a great step toward cleaner air and a more comfortable living space. After all, it gets rid of dust, viruses, allergens, and other pollutants lurking in the air. A solid option is the Coway Airmega 400, and it’s discounted on Amazon for a marvelous 59% off.

The Coway Airmega 400 will normally set you back $749. With Amazon’s discount, however, you can get one for only $311. An additional $60 can also be slashed off instantly upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa application. Take advantage of this offer now to save on a highly rated smart air purifier.

BUY NOW

When shopping for an air purifier, one of the most important things to consider is the true High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration capability. The Airmega 400 offers just that and more. It has a Max2 filter, a combination of activated-carbon and true HEPA filters. This allows for an effective capture rate of 99.97% of pollens, pollutants, and other fine particles. It also has sufficient power to suck up more than 99% of volatile organic compounds such as ammonia and acetaldehyde.

This air purifier uses dual-suction technology for fast and effective air cleaning. Contaminated air is drawn from the side, while filtered air is pushed out from the top. Aside from the Max2 filter that traps tiny contaminants, there is also a washable permanent micromesh pre-filter that is responsible for capturing larger particles like fur, dust, and hair. A filter indicator will let you know when it’s time to clean or replace the filters.

The Coway Armega 400 is large enough to accommodate rooms sized up to 1,560 square feet. It purifies the air two times per hour and communicates real-time indoor air quality through a pollution sensor. An LED ring will turn into a specific color so you can easily pinpoint how clean or dirty the indoor air is every minute of the day. Blue means good air quality, green is moderate, yellow is unhealthy, and red means very unhealthy.

The final kicker? This air purifier can adapt to its surroundings. With the Smart Mode feature, it can automatically adjust fan speed based on the room’s air quality and lighting condition. This way, you get to enjoy an energy-efficient performance without sacrificing efficacy.

Breathe healthier and easier all day long with the Coway Airmega 400. Don’t miss the chance to score this smart air purifier on Amazon for only $311, a whopping 59% less than its standard $750 price tag.

Looking for more savings? Browse through our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on other home cleaning products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations