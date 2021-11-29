If you’re in the market for a fantastic 2-in-1 laptop, then we have the 2-in-1 laptop Cyber Monday deal for you: This Inspiron 14 2-in-1 from Dell is now selling for just $600. It’s normally $800, but this Cyber Monday deal features a substantial discount that saves you $200. Think about all the best Cyber Monday deals you could also snag with those savings! With this deal, you could score a new laptop and other great new gear using your savings. That’s quite a haul!

Today’s Best 2-in-1 laptop Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

Four different display modes

Quick-charging battery

Useful security features

Roomy and comfortable keyboard

This Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is a solid midrange laptop option for those who want versatility and great performance. This particular deal features a laptop that comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 mobile processor, a 14-inch full HD display, a 256GB solid-state drive, 8GB of RAM, and a variety of ports, including USB A, USB C, and a HDMI port.

You’ll be able to work comfortably all day and well into the evening due to its expansive and comfortable keyboard and decent battery life. In fact, when we tested the battery, we saw that it had a range of 13 to 16 hours of battery life, depending how on how it was used. Combine that with its quick-charging feature that can charge the battery up to 80% in an hour, and you’ve got yourself an all-day workhorse.

If privacy and security are concerns, you’ll be pleased to know that this laptop features a physical webcam shutter (that you can use to cover your webcam when it’s not in use) and a fingerprint reader that you can use as a quick and secure way to log on to your computer. The HD webcam itself also comes with dual-array microphones, so you can easily hop on a call when you need to work from home as well.

This 2-in-1 laptop from Dell is a great option for someone who needs a dependable, yet stylish laptop for work. And it’s a steal at $600 with a Cyber Monday discount of $200. Go ahead and grab it now because deals like this don’t last for long.

When does this 2-in-1 laptop Cyber Monday deal end?

Like other Cyber Monday laptop deals, this deal is likely to wrap up when Cyber Monday ends, or when the laptop itself is sold out. And considering the limited stock issues most retailers have had this year, it might be the latter. Adobe Analytics even reported that out-of-stock alerts have risen to 124% this year (as compared with pre-pandemic times) and that number is still rising. That means that the Dell Cyber Monday deals you see today may not be around tomorrow or even a few hours from now simply because this laptop and others could be sold out by then. So if you really want this laptop, it’s best to just buy it now. And if you’re worried you’ll see it at a lower price later, then just cancel your initial order before it ships and grab the lower-priced deal instead. Just don’t get stuck with a back-ordered item or a sad out-of-stock button. No one wants that.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations