For weeks now, a ton of amazing discounts and promotions have been available, as retailers kicked things off earlier than ever this year. That includes some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen in a long while. Of course, if you’re looking for something specific, like Black Friday laptop deals, it does make sense to shop around — not just at the major retailers, but at some of the more prevalent tech shops, too. Take Dell Black Friday deals, for example. There are a ton of great offers available at its storefront, even Dell XPS Black Friday deals for its latest XPS 13 laptops.

Dell XPS 13 Black Friday Deal 2021: Cheapest Price Today

That said, there are stand-alone deals worth some time in the spotlight as well. Right now, you can grab the newest model of the Dell XPS 13 Laptop for $650 with free shipping — which is $300 off the normal price! That’s an awesome deal for a 13.3-inch Windows 11 laptop featuring an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM. You can check out that fantastic deal below or keep reading for more info on the XPS 13 laptop!

There’s a reason why the Dell XPS 13 9305 (2021) earned a spot on our list of the best Dell laptops for 2021. It’s powerful, offers excellent battery life, and is a “stylish trendsetter” that’s absolutely stunning to look at. But far beyond all of that, there’s plenty of power under the hood, and it offers a user-friendly and enjoyable experience.

The full specifications include an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 quad-core processor capable of clock speeds up to 4.2GHz. It also has 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM at 4267MHz, a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 solid-state drive, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. The 13.3-inch FHD display runs at a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 and has ultra-thin InfinityEdge bezels. You also get Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2), Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity, and the CNC machined aluminum chassis, and all of it feels great thanks to its lightweight design.

Normally, you’d be paying $950 for the latest Dell XPS 13 laptop, but thanks to a crazy Black Friday deal, they’ve knocked $300 off the price. That means you can grab it right now for $650 with free shipping and have it delivered to your doorstep within the next couple of days. If you’re interested, act soon — we’re already seeing some waiting times on Dell’s site, and it looks like this deal is in high demand!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations