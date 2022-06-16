Today’s Dell XPS 13 deal will save you $470

If you’re looking for a discount on a great new laptop, Dell XPS deals are a great place to start your search. The Dell XPS lineup is one of the most popular laptop lineups, and the Dell XPS 13 is seeing a massive $470 discount at Dell today. That drops the price all the way down to just $950, a savings of $470 from its regular price of $1,420. In fact, it also comes with free shipping and one year of premium support, making it one of the best Dell laptop deals available.

The Dell XPS laptop lineup spans several difference screen sizes, making it a popular laptop option for just about anyone. The Dell XPS 13 laptop is the most compact and portable, as it has a 13.3-inch display. It’s a high-definition display that has a 60Hz refresh rate, making it a popular choice for people who use their laptops for taking in movies and other digital content, as well as gamers. Bezels are smaller than ever on an XPS laptop, allowing that 13.3-inch screen to fit into an 11-inch form factor that brings even more portability to all of the work, creativity, and play that you like to do on the go.

Like all of the best laptops, the Dell XPS 13 brings plenty of performance to the table, especially for a laptop that’s on the smaller side in terms of its footprint. As spec’d for this deal, it has a quad-core Intel i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive. If you like to have the portability of a laptop but still like to work at your desk, the Dell XPS 13 can connect to two external 4K displays, so you can easily expand your screen real estate. A fingerprint reader, long battery life, and a minimal, modern design with a comfortable keyboard and trackpad round out the top features of the Dell XPS 13 laptop.

Offering a savings of $470 right at Dell, the Dell XPS 13 is one of the better laptop deals you’ll find. It’s currently marked all the way down to just $950, an impressive savings from its regular price of $1,420. Click over to Dell now to claim this discount and make the Dell XPS your new laptop of choice.

Editors' Recommendations