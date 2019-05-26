Share

We’ve seen a lot of different Memorial Day sales come down the pipeline this week, but some of the best so far have been from Dell. With big discounts on XPS and Alienware gaming laptops, now is a great time to pick up a new computer for less than the retail price. Dell is offering more than just discounts on laptops computers, however, they also have some great savings on 4K TVs and wireless headphones as well. While it may not be nearly as expansive as the Walmart Memorial Day sale, this Dell sale offers great discounts you won’t find anywhere else.

If you’re looking for savings on gaming consoles, you’ll need to look elsewhere. But if you’re a PC gamer, some of these laptop deals are definitely worth a look. With price cuts up to $510, you won’t want to miss this massive Memorial Day sales event

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop — $300 off

Starting on the more affordable end of this gaming sale is the Dell G5 laptop. Though we haven’t actually reviewed this model, we have taken a look at the Dell G3 and gave it a decent score. These budget gaming laptops were designed with gamers in mind, cutting costs in all of the right places to offer good quality for less. It’s thin, light, and comes with overall solid performance. Under the hood, it comes packed with an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD. In addition to that, the Nvidia GeForce GTX Ti video card allows for improved loading performance for the more graphic-intensive games out there.

Normally priced at $950, the Dell G5 is currently on sale for just $650. With that $300 price cut, it’s one of the more affordable gaming laptops you’ll find that won’t leave you feeling like you made a bad choice.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $510 off

While this is not a gaming laptop, the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. With its sleek design, gorgeous 4K infinity display, and fast processing power, it packs all of the right features in all of the right places. We actually gave it a perfect 10 out of 10 in our review, which is a very rare honor for our computing team to bestow upon a laptop. This particular model comes with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD, it certainly has all of the power you need for everyday use.

Normally priced at $1,759, this configuration of the XPS 13 is on sale for $1,249. With a huge $510 price cut, this is one of the best discounts Dell is offering for their Memorial Day sale.

Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop — $350 off

If you’re looking to nab one of Dell’s more premium gaming laptops at a discount this weekend, you should definitely consider the Alienware line. We actually reviewed the Alienware m15 and found that it had a great keyboard, a fast, fluid screen, and an overall fantastic gaming performance. Built with an 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, it doesn’t cut any corners as a functional laptop. The addition of an Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 graphics card is really what gives it that gaming-level of performance, though.

Normally priced at $1,780 from Dell’s website, this portable gaming machine is down to $1,430 right now. It’s an expensive purchase, but what you get for that price will likely make it worth it.