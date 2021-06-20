Don’t buy a MacBook today — wait until tomorrow

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock all weekend, you’ve probably already spotted some amazing early Prime Day deals across Amazon and a whole host of other retailers. With deals on everything from air fryers and robot vacuums to smartwatches and laptops, chances are you’ve already given in to temptation and nabbed a deal or two — and if you haven’t, you probably have some deals waiting in your basket as you decide which ones you really want.

Stop right there. If the next item on your wishlist is a MacBook, it’s probably best not to dive straight in and buy a MacBook today. Why? Well, Prime Day officially kicks off on June 21 and 22, which is when MacBooks are always at their cheapest. So when it comes to picking up the best MacBook for the best possible price, we’d urge you to wait until Prime Day itself begins!

If you’re already a loyal Apple fan, you’ll know that MacBooks don’t come cheap — and they’re such a popular product that getting a discount on them can prove tricky at any other time of year. Whether you’re looking for a deal on a MacBook Air or hoping to find an amazing deal on a snazzy new MacBook Pro 13, it makes sense to wait until tomorrow. That’s when Amazon Prime Day kicks off with all the best possible MacBook deals, so you won’t suffer from buyer’s remorse.

Prime Day is the time of year we usually see amazing deals on MacBooks and accessories, with prices generally lower than they are throughout the rest of the year — with the exception of Black Friday.

Of course, there are some MacBook deals available right now — but bear in mind that if you buy one of these deals, you may not be getting the lowest price, and you might see a cheaper deal on Prime Day itself.

You don’t need to hunt for the best deals either. Just keep an eye on our roundup of the best Prime Day MacBook deals when Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, June 21, as we’ll be sharing all the best deals to save you time and money.

