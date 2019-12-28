Dyson is one of the leading brands when it comes to vacuums. Dyson vacuums are known for powerful suction, smart engineering, and expensive price tags, which is why it is so exciting when we see the best price of the season on one of the most popular models. Right now, the Dyson V11 Torque Drive is on sale for just $499, down from $700 for a savings of $201 (price matched). This deal gets even better if you auto-register your new vacuum because you get a free floor dock or an additional cleaner head worth $130 and a toolkit worth up to $75.

The Dyson V11 Torque Drive features an integrated digital motor that spins the brush bar up to 60 times per second for powerful cleaning on floors and carpets. This vacuum has twice the suction of any cord-free vacuum due to its 14 cyclones that generate forces of more than 79,000g. The stiff nylon bristles drive deep into carpets to remove dirt, and the carbon fiber filaments capture fine dust and debris on hard floors. The vacuum utilizes three cleaning modes to optimize power and run time for a variety of tasks.

Dyson’s integrated power management system uses battery technology and a battery-saving trigger to help provide the longest run time by only using power when it is needed. The seven-cell nickel-cobalt-aluminum battery has fade-free power so you can clean your whole house with no loss of power. The vacuum drops into the wall-mounted dock to charge and store tools. The “point and shoot” hygienic bin allows you to eject the dust and debris into the trash bin with the push of a button, so there is no need to touch the dirt.

Pollen and bacteria are no match for this vacuum due to its impressive suction and whole-machine filtration system. The fully-sealed filtration system traps 99.97% of particles and debris and, in turn, expels cleaner air. The Dyson V11 is also extremely quiet considering how powerful it is because it is engineered to dampen noise and absorb vibrations.

The Dyson V11 comes with a high torque cleaner head, mini motorized tool, combination tool, crevice tool, mini soft dusting brush, stubborn dirt brush, wand storage clip, charger, and docking station.

