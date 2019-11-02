We all know that Dyson is one of the most well-known brands when it comes to vacuums, but they also make other products such as air-purifying fans. Dyson has excellent deals going on right now, and two of the best deals are on the Dyson V7 Allergy stick vacuum, and the Dyson Pure Cool Me BP01 personal purifying fan. With the holidays quickly approaching, either of these items would be a great gift for anyone on your list. The V7 Allergy is regularly priced at $330 and is on sale for $190, which is a total savings of $140. The Pure Cool Me fan has a list price of $350 and is on sale for $300 for a total savings of $50.

Dyson V7 Allergy Vacuum

The V7 Allergy vacuum is similar to the Dyson V7 Animal vacuum that we wrote about a short while back. It is powered by the Dyson digital motor V7 that is engineered for powerful suction on all types of floors – from hardwood to carpet. The V7 Allergy provides up to 30 minutes of cleaning power while in normal power mode. There is also a MAX power mode that allows you to vacuum for up to 6 minutes with extra power. The collection chamber is very convenient in that it empties with the push of a button. This means you don’t have to touch the dirt and dust at all when emptying the vacuum.

The V7 Allergy comes with a combination tool and crevice tool. The combination tool is two tools in one and allows you to switch between hard and soft surfaces without changing tools. The crevice tool is ideal for cleaning around edges and in narrow gaps. The vacuum also comes with a convenient charging dock that can be mounted to the wall. It is lightweight enough to reach overhead and hard-to-reach places. Although the vacuum is a stick vacuum, it quickly transforms into a handheld vacuum and back again with just one click of a button. This makes the vacuum perfect for almost any cleaning situation.

Two-tier radial cyclones made up of 15 small cyclones create a strong centrifugal force that allows this model to collect more dirt than other models. The whole machine filtration system captures allergens and then releases cleaner air back into the room. These two features combined create cleaner air and reduce allergens in your home.

Dyson Pure Cool Me BP01 Personal Purifying Fan

The Dyson Pure Cool Me fan cools you down with purified air by utilizing a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. The fan is designed to improve air quality using a sealed filter that combines an activated carbon and glass HEPA filter. The filters capture gases and particles from the air and then, using Dyson Core FlowTM technology, projects purified cooled air back into the room.

The unique dome mechanism on the fan allows you to control the strength of each air jet for precise airflow control. The fan is small enough to be portable, so you can take it with you from room to room. You can place the fan on a desk or nightstand to have cooled and purified air wherever you are. The fan has an oscillation setting as well, which provides a 70o square foot range of airflow. One of the coolest features of the Dyson Pure Cool Me fan is that is has a sleep timer that can be set from 15 minutes to nine hours so you can keep cool while you sleep. The filter is quick and easy to change, and there is a reminder feature that lets you know when it is time to change.

