Bring Alexa into your home with the Echo Input, now only $10 on Amazon

Have you ever found yourself calling out “Alexa!” to your plain, dumb speaker only to realize that there’s no Alexa inside? Amazon has just the solution. It’s the Echo Input, a small magical device that can turn regular speakers into Amazon Alexa speakers. It normally retails for $35, but Amazon is offering it at an all-time low of $10. Transform your old speaker into a smart one by jumping on this spectacular deal.

The Echo Input is essentially an Alexa-enabled device without the speaker part. Hook it up with your favorite speaker, and you’ll soon hear the calming sounds of Alexa’s voice coming through. When connected via the Alexa app, you’ll also be able to set it up to control your entire home ecosystem. A blue light on the Input will show up to indicate that she’s listening, with the sound coming from the connected speaker.

BUY NOW

There are two ways to pair the Echo Input to your speaker. First is the Bluetooth connectivity for wireless setup, perfect for battery-powered speakers or when you don’t want to deal with the restriction and hassle of wires. Older speakers without Bluetooth capabilities can also connect via the auxiliary cable. The Echo Input can only connect to one speaker at a time, though, so if you’re planning to make your regular speakers smart, you’ll have to invest in a multi-pack.

A true virtual assistant, you can ask Alexa to play a song, read the news, or check the traffic and weather. It also allows you to add items to your to-do-list, set alarms and timers, and stream your favorite tunes, hands-free. What’s more, you can use the Input for Multi-room Music. This means you can add any non-Alexa speaker to multi-room audio, making it a part of the Alexa family.

At $35, the Echo Input offers an easy and affordable way to import all the benefits of Alexa to any speaker. With Amazon’s discount, however, you can score it at a very low price of $10. Smarten your dumb speaker and order yours now.

Looking for more savings? Head over to our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on smart speakers and other smart home products. You may also check out our 2019 gift guide for cool presents for your loved ones this holiday season.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations