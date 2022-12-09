This content was produced in partnership with ECOVACS.

Let’s be honest, cleaning is no fun, but it’s something we all have to do. As we inch closer to the holidays, especially for those hosting others, the need to clean is going to ramp up. What if a lot of the work could be automated, and taken over by smart technologies — such as smart robotic vacuums? Well, it can, at least as far as vacuuming and mopping are concerned, and we have the lead on some excellent holiday robot vacuum deals, particularly from ECOVACS. The ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 family delivers industry-leading functions, smart features, and interactive experiences in the best possible ways. In what ECOVACS calls Phase 2.0, they’ve significantly enhanced the capabilities and functionality of the DEEBOT series. And with that smarter functionality comes more freedom for you, as the robots clean better than ever before — saving you lots of time.

Above all, they make excellent Christmas gifts for family and friends, and even yourself. Why not gift yourself more time to spend with everyone you love? ECOVACS is offering a variety of holiday robot vacuum deals in the U.K., starting December 9th and running until December 22nd. The original XI OMNI will be £849, instead of its usual £1,499, so you’re saving an incredible £650 while that deal is active. In the U.S., it’ll be on sale for $999, down from $1,549. Now’s a great time to snag a smart vacuum from ECOVACS that you can wrap up and nestle under the tree. See that deal below or keep reading to learn more about the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 family and Phases 2.0 and 3.0.

Next-generation smart functionality comes home for the holidays

Thanks to innovative technological advances the ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 family is smarter and better than previous generations. With a new JACOB JENSEN DESIGN, they’re more aesthetically pleasing too. The series received the German Red Dot Design Award 22 times — and the IF products award 51 times.

Praise is good, but functionality and reliability are better. Most people care how well they clean the home, and they won’t disappoint in that department either. The DEEBOT X1 family includes the DEEBOT X1 OMNI series of smart vacuum cleaners, the AIRBOT air purification robot, and the WINBOT window-cleaning robot.

The DEEBOT X1 OMNI smart vacuums encompass the X1 OMNI, X1 TURBO, and X1 PLUS. They utilize AIVI 3D artificial intelligence and visual recognition technology, combined with TrueMapping 2.0, to navigate the home, and offer a smart and streamlined clean, without the hassle you’d normally get with comparable vacuums — no bumping into furniture or getting stuck somewhere in your home.

Here’s what else the DEEBOT X1 OMNI smart vacuum series offers:

Advanced A.I. chips thanks to Horizon GAI

Beautiful JACOB JENSEN design with award-winning aesthetics

An A.I. system that continuously evolves and learns for better cleaning and navigation

The robots and mobile app have earned the TÜV Rheinland Privacy and Safety certificate for hardware and software data security

Built-in natural voice controls with sound localization technology

YIKO is the first natural-language interactive assistant for home service robots

Holiday robot vacuum deals: ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 OMNI robot vacuum cleaner and mop

The X1 OMNI offers smart vacuuming and mopping delivered via an easy-to-control system. You can interact with the unit or change settings via the ECOVACS mobile app, for example. Meanwhile, the OK YIKO intelligent voice assistant allows you to control it all with simple voice commands. For example, you can say “OK YIKO, clean under the sofa.”

The A.I. and smart mapping features mean the system can map out a 1,100-square-foot home in just six minutes. You can also see that map within the mobile app, and establish no-go zones, cleaning schedules, and much more. The vacuum will clean up any spills or messes exactly where you tell it to. Live monitoring with two-way video calling means you can check in on the robot’s progress at any time but also engage with pets, family, or friends who are at your home visiting for the holidays.

It offers up to 260 minutes of cleaning time per charge and comes with an auto-charge and auto-empty dock. So, the X1 OMNI will automatically return to its dock to empty the dustbin when it’s full or fill the mop compartment when it needs water. Thanks to the dock, it can continue cleaning with minimal input for a long time, giving you more time to relax and spend with those you love.

For U.K. residents, from December 9 to December 22, ECOVACS holiday robot vacuum deals include the DEEBOT XI OMNI for £849, normally £1,499, saving you £650. In the U.S., it’s discounted to $999 down from $1,549. However great these holiday robot vacuum deals are, they won’t last forever so take advantage now.

