Adopting a healthier and active lifestyle is always a good choice but sometimes cravings for french fries or fried chicken just can’t be helped. With an air fryer, you wouldn’t have to deprive yourself of savoring the crunchy and juicy goodness of your favorite fried food. These small but handy kitchen devices cook with little to no oil, thereby reducing the fat and calorie content. Not only is it a better way for you to indulge but also a safer cooking alternative to deep frying. Gone are the days of freaking out over oil splashing.

Air fryers are a great addition to any kitchen and likewise a great gift idea this holiday season. And if you think you have to wait till Black Friday or Cyber Monday to get one at a bargain, you couldn’t be more wrong since Amazon already has the Elite and Secura air fryers on sale up to 52% off.

Elite Platinum EAF-1506D Digital Air Fryer — $93 (52% off)

With the Elite Platinum Digital air fryer, you’ll have every reason to have your cake and eat it too. Rest assured, you’ll be able to fry all those mouthwatering crispy delights. And with five more quick-menu functions, you’ll be just as able to bake, grill, and roast too, thanks to its high-power convection fan that envelopes food in temperatures from 149 to 400 Fahrenheit to extract the excess moisture from food. Despite cooking with 85% less fat, you’ll get the same taste and better control of the results.

Elite’s EAF-1506D has a 3.5-quart capacity which is just perfect for family-sized meals. Frying is undoubtedly one of the easiest cooking methods there is and operating an air fryer is no different. All you have to do is put the food in the basket, optionally add a tablespoon of oil, set temperature/time, and voila. You don’t even have to bother turning it off as its 60-minute timer automatically shuts off at the end of the cooking cycle. It even features a cool-touch handle that conveniently lets you take your food without burning your precious hands. And if you’re worried about a tedious cleanup, you’ll be glad that it is safe to throw in the dishwasher.

Usually retailing for $191, Amazon’s $98 discount lets you snack guilt-free for just $93.

Secura Electric Air Fryer — $60 (39% off)

If you’re looking for something more affordable, the Secura Electric Air fryer is ready to step up and gives you about the same functionality for a fraction of what Elite’s EAF-1506D costs.

This Secura Air Fryer uses hot air in combination with high-speed air circulation (rapid hot air) and a top grill to prepare a variety of tasty dishes in a healthy, fast and easy way. It also has six quick menu functions for fries, steak, chicken, cake, meat, and bread but this time you’re also provided with skewers and a barbeque rack apart from the food basket. Though its a cup short of what the Elite air fryer offers, its 3.4-quart capacity will still be able to leave your family fully satisfied.

It has a temperature range of 180 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and its 60-minute timer will likewise automatically shut off this electric air fryer once the cooking cycle is finished. To keep tabs of the whole process, you can refer to the heating and power indicator lights. You’ll also won’t have to wash each component one by one as it is all dishwasher-safe.

Give greaseless cooking a try for just $60 instead of $99 on Amazon today.

