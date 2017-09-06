Are you prepared? Check out our favorite deals on emergency gear

Natural disaster can be terrifying. Earthquakes, fires, tornadoes and hurricanes can turn peace into chaos in no time flat. Though your chances of getting caught up in the destructive path of a natural disaster may seem pretty slim, it never hurts to be prepared for the worst. Being ready for anything shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg, however, so we’ve rounded up some of our favorite deals on emergency gear to help you out.

Ready America Emergency Kit (2 Person) You never know where you’re going to be when disaster strikes, so it’s good to have something packed and ready to go. The Ready America Emergency Kit comes in a convenient backpack, and is packed with enough supplies to sustain two people for three days. The pack includes, food, water, emergency blankets, a 33-piece first aid kit, and two safety light sticks. Put an emergency pack in your car, boat, or house so you know you’ll be prepared no matter where you are or what happens. You can pick up a pack for just $30 on Amazon after a 24 percent discount, or check out our 12 emergency kit musts to make your own. Amazon

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Potable water can be hard to come by during floods, hurricanes, and many other disasters. However, hoarding enough water to fully prepare for such a situation is neither convenient or cost-effective. The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter lets you drink water from just about any source. Filtering 99.9 percent of all bacteria, this little straw can help you drink from rivers, streams, and puddles without fear of waterborne illness. Grab one for just $15 on Amazon after a 25 percent discount. Amazon

HSYTEK 11-in-1 Survival Gear Kit While food and water are extremely important for survival, a good set of tools can be far more useful for many unforeseen circumstances. The HSYTEK Survival Gear Kit comes with a tactical knife, a fire starter kit, a flashlight, a compass, and many other essential tools. If you want to be prepared for the worst, or just feel like going camping for a few days, this survival gear kit can ensure you are ready for anything. Pick up a kit today for just $24 on Amazon after a 52 percent discount. Amazon