These Fitbit fitness trackers are discounted on Best Buy for up to $70 off

It’s that time of the year again when our social calendars get filled with parties and get-togethers. While staying active is a great way to avoid weight gain or lose the weight you’ve accumulated from all the holiday feasting, tracking how active you are is just as important. Fitness trackers are perfect for analyzing your performance as well as keeping tabs on your general health, and Fitbit makes some of the best. We scoured Best Buy and found spectacular price cuts on the highly rated Fitbit Charge 3 and Fitbit Versa 2. Whether you’re looking to stay ahead of the holiday weight gain or looking for a gift for the fitness enthusiast in your life, look no further.

Fitbit Charge 3 – $120 ($30 off)

The Fitbit Charge 3 currently holds the spot as the best overall fitness tracker, and it’s not hard to see why. For starters, it has a streamlined and sleek design that looks nice on both men and women. Its concave profile hugs the wrist comfortably, and it’s so light that you’ll hardly notice you’re wearing it. It’s also very durable, thanks to the aerospace-grade aluminum case and Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Good looks aren’t the only thing going for this fitness tracker. It packs a full suite of tracking functionalities under the hood, from basic all-day tracking of heart rates and steps to analyzing workouts and activities. You’ll also be able to set specific metric goals for more than 15 different types of exercises and receive alerts to keep you moving. Other functions we love are the SP02 sensor that measures blood oxygen, the Fitbit Sleep Score program designed to help you sleep better, the auto-stop feature which automatically pauses exercise mode (which is perfect for runners), and the swim mode for tracking laps and distances in the water. There’s a menstrual cycle tracking feature as well which can be easily added as an option to the dashboard.

On the smart notification side, the Fitbit Charge 3 conveniently lets you answer or reject calls, receive and respond to text messages, and get social media and email notifications. It can’t act as a standalone music player, though, but it shouldn’t be an issue if you’re after fitness tracking and staying connected on the go. Score the best fitness tracker on Best Buy for only $120 instead of the usual $150.

Fitbit Versa 2 – $130 ($70 off)

If you want something that looks more like a smartwatch than a fitness tracker, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a great option. This model carries the same Apple Watch-esque aesthetic of the Versa and Versa Lite, combined with a build quality that feels solid, lightweight, and well-crafted. The most noticeable upgrade over the previous variants is the newly added AMOLED display. You can also enable the always-on display, just like the Apple Watch Series 5, if you want real-time stats readily available on the dial. Overall smartwatch navigation feels fluid, and reading under direct sunlight is clear.

Fitbit’s roots are in fitness tracking, and it shows in the Versa 2. In addition to the all-day tracking which covers steps, calories, floors climbed, active minutes, and heart rate, you can initiate workouts from seven different exercise modes. These include cycling, swimming, treadmill running, weight training, and cycling, as well as a general exercise tracking option and an internal training mode. Results are accurate and are gathered in an easy-to-read manner on the Fitbit app.

The Versa 2 has support for music streaming services like Spotify, Pandora, and Deezer, but a serious drawback is that you’ll have to sign up for a paid subscription service to enjoy this feature. It can, however, store about 300 songs through the desktop Fitbit app. In terms of connectivity, this fitness tracker can display real-time notifications once connected via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The experience is particularly smooth for Android users as they can respond to text messages with preset replies or voice. Don’t pass up the chance to bring home this Fitbit for only $130, $70 off its normal price tag.

