  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Track 2022 resolutions with a Fitbit and get free Premium

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness tracker in black.

It may finally be time to invest in a wearable device through smartwatch deals, and if you’re planning to get a fitness tracker, you should take advantage of retailers’ Fitbit deals. The brand is known for its health-focused devices, so if getting in shape is part of your New Year’s resolutions, you shouldn’t miss Amazon’s offer for the Fitbit Inspire 2, which brings its price down to just $90 from its original price of $100 after a $10 discount.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a comprehensive health-focused device from a brand that dominates Digital Trends’ list of the best fitness trackers. It’s equipped with a 24/7 heart rate tracker and the Relax app for guided breathing exercises, and it monitors the steps you take, the distance you’ve moved, and the calories that you’ve burned each day. The wearable device features water resistance of up to 50 meters, and thanks to its low-power display, the battery can last up to 10 days on a single charge.

With every purchase of the Fitbit Inspire 2, shoppers will receive a free one-year trial of Fitbit Premium, which is worth $80. It unlocks features such as personalized insights that offer specific guidance on how you can further improve your physical condition, wellness reports of Fitbit stats that you can share with your doctor, and step-by-step programs that focus on nutrition, exercise, and sleep. Members will also receive a Sleep Score, which shows how you can get better sleep every night.

A fitness tracker will be an invaluable tool if your goal for 2022 is to improve your health, and you can’t go wrong with a Fitbit device like the Fitbit Inspire 2. It’s currently available from Amazon at $10 off, lowering its price to just $90 from its original price of $100. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to avail yourself of this special offer for the Fitbit Inspire 2, you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Dell has the curved gaming monitor deals you’ve been wanting

A curved gaming monitor by Dell with a stand.

Buy an outdoor projector for the Super Bowl for only $82

Bomaker Wifi Projector on White Background

Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask hits Switch Online next month

majoras mask nintendo switch online

The best modem-router combos for 2022

Netgear brings Wi-Fi 6 support to its latest cable modem router combo.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series’ Amazon listing reveals it all

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra render both front and back

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Amazon Fire TV

Amazon Alexa Voice Remote

Watch UFC 270 Online: Live stream Ngannou vs. Gane tomorrow

watch ufc 270 online live stream 260 ngannou vs gane face off image

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 for free

how to watch super bowl 2022 free clearmaster 2max 2

Cricket is making mobile data more affordable with FCC help

Samsung's Galaxy A13 from all angles.

The best TVs for Super Bowl 2022

A man watching the Samsung 75-inch Q84A in his living room.

How many devices can you use NordVPN on?

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

Intel Arc Alchemist benchmarks rival one of Nvidia’s best

A render of an Intel Arc Alchemist graphics card.

The drawing experience on Chromebooks to get a major boost

Closeup on the HP Chromebook x360 14c's keyboard, trackpad, and stylus.