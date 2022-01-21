Track 2022 resolutions with a Fitbit and get free Premium

It may finally be time to invest in a wearable device through smartwatch deals, and if you’re planning to get a fitness tracker, you should take advantage of retailers’ Fitbit deals. The brand is known for its health-focused devices, so if getting in shape is part of your New Year’s resolutions, you shouldn’t miss Amazon’s offer for the Fitbit Inspire 2, which brings its price down to just $90 from its original price of $100 after a $10 discount.

The Fitbit Inspire 2 is a comprehensive health-focused device from a brand that dominates Digital Trends’ list of the best fitness trackers. It’s equipped with a 24/7 heart rate tracker and the Relax app for guided breathing exercises, and it monitors the steps you take, the distance you’ve moved, and the calories that you’ve burned each day. The wearable device features water resistance of up to 50 meters, and thanks to its low-power display, the battery can last up to 10 days on a single charge.

With every purchase of the Fitbit Inspire 2, shoppers will receive a free one-year trial of Fitbit Premium, which is worth $80. It unlocks features such as personalized insights that offer specific guidance on how you can further improve your physical condition, wellness reports of Fitbit stats that you can share with your doctor, and step-by-step programs that focus on nutrition, exercise, and sleep. Members will also receive a Sleep Score, which shows how you can get better sleep every night.

A fitness tracker will be an invaluable tool if your goal for 2022 is to improve your health, and you can’t go wrong with a Fitbit device like the Fitbit Inspire 2. It’s currently available from Amazon at $10 off, lowering its price to just $90 from its original price of $100. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you want to avail yourself of this special offer for the Fitbit Inspire 2, you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations