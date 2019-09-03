Fossil’s smartwatch expansion offers practical, high-tech, and stylish tech wearables. While everyone may have their eyes set on the Apple Watch, you have the chance to strike the balance between function and flair with the Fossil Gen 4 Sport women smartwatches. Amazon has the hot coral model for the Fossil Gen 4 Sport at a 36% discount right now. Usually retailing for $275, this could be the snazzy new thing you wrap around your wrist for only $177. Just in time for the new school year, this quality smartwatch is the perfect tech for your wrist.

Fossil’s Gen 4 Sport rocks the typical round face in six new color schemes, is 40% lighter than any other model, and comes with an aluminum case. Beyond being able to swap its 18mm silicone band, you can also choose between a 42mm or 43mm face, which look great and will feel great on your wrist. The 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen display boasts a 390 x 390-pixel resolution which is colorful though it falters in readability under direct light. On its side, you’ll find the dial in the center of two buttons you can assign shortcuts to. Fossil already allows a great deal of room for customization and it tops it off with a new set of watch faces designed by model and entrepreneur Candice Huffine.

Those of us who were eagerly anticipating the Qualcomm’s latest wearable chipset will not be disappointed. The Gen 4 Sport is Fossil’s first smartwatch powered with Snapdragon Wear 3100 with Google’s redesigned Wear OS. Basically, you get a smoother and much more fluid interface through swiping instead of having to master a ton of gestures. With 512MB of RAM along with 4GB of storage, you’ll hardly encounter any lag when launching or switching through apps and other media.

Fitness is definitely one of its best features with the untethered GPS to track the distance of your run, walk, or bike ride, and your heart rate, to let you fine-tune your workout according to your BPM (beats per minute). Apart from activity tracking, the Google Fit app also provides you with health coaching and goal setting in the form of Move minutes and Heart points. These two performance indicators work hand in hand as the number of minutes you moved will be awarded the corresponding heart point. There are pre-installed workouts you can select including swimming, aided by a water resistance of 5 ATM.

The Fossil Gen 4 Sport is a safe and solid bet as a fitness-focused smartwatch. Equipped with Bluetooth technology, the data collected by the watch automatically syncs with your compatible iOS or Android device and delivers smart notifications with a gentle buzz. With a 350mAh battery, you’ll have more than enough juice to get through the day while its NFC capabilities let you make contactless payments through Google Pay. Get this slick timepiece for $99 less on Amazon right now.

