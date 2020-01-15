Amazon discounts these stylish Fossil smartwatches for women, up to 64% off

Today’s smartwatches are a far cry from the boxy and clunky devices they once were. Along with being genuinely chic, some models have a low-key look and are barely distinguishable from traditional timepieces. Whether you identify as an elegant, casual, or sporty fashionista, there are a multitude of smartwatch options to choose from.

Fashion-forward brand Fossil makes some of the most stylish smartwatches for women. We scoured Amazon and found two models that are currently discounted for up to an incredible 64% off – the Fossil Sport and Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR. Jump on these smartwatch deals now if you’re looking to up your everyday style or if you’re on the hunt for a no-fail gift for a woman in your life.

Fossil Women’s Sport – $99 (64% off)

Uncomplicated yet polished, the Fossil Sport is the perfect wearable for sporty and fitness-loving gals. It’s the lightest smartwatch that Fossil has ever created, boasting a nylon and aluminum casing combined with a silicone band. Having it on your wrist during your workout promises comfort and does not cause irritation to the skin even when you sweat it out or during intense movements. Despite its “Sport” moniker, however, it’s versatile enough to be worn outside the gym and looks much sleeker than most of the competition.

With the Snapdragon Wear 3100 and redesigned Wear OS, this Fossil smartwatch ensures significant improvements in performance over the older models. Scrolling through the menu and sorting out notifications feel much more fluid. Furthermore, the interface has been streamlined so there’s no need for you to memorize a bunch of gestures. And once connected to your phone, you’ll be able to enjoy real-time notifications and app alerts, music playback control, and more.

While it may not have its own fitness app, Fossil makes up for it with the integration of Google Fit. This makes it convenient for you to record a variety of fitness metrics, including support for all-day tracking for heart rate, calories burned, and steps. It also has a built-in GPS, allowing you to track your runs accurately even without carrying your phone with you. More in-depth tracking is easily accessible through downloading third-party fitness apps.

The Fossil Women Sport comes in a wide range of color options – ranging from vibrant pink and green to solid black and gray – and almost all are on sale for 64% off. Order yours today on Amazon for only $99 instead of the usual $275.

BUY NOW

Fossil Women’s Gen 4 Venture HR – $149 (46% off)

If you want something that looks a bit more refined, the Fossil Gen 4 Venture HR is a great pick. This model is available in multiple style variants, including classic leather bands and sophisticated stainless-steel straps with glitz accents. The watch face can be customized to suit your mood our outfit and can be further personalized with your favorite Instagram or Facebook photos.

This Fossil smartwatch may be far from being a full-fledged fitness tracker, but it’s conveniently loaded with health features. For starters, it has an untethered GPS which enables you to record your run’s distance without having to connect it to your phone, plus a heart rate tracker that can automatically measure your heart rate during a workout or activity. You’ll also be able to wear it in the pool, thanks to its waterproof rating of up to 30 meters. The Google Fit app also offers support for activity goals, health coaching, and other fitness metrics.

The Gen 4 Venture HR is powered by WearOS and can be paired with both iOS and Android phones. Once connected to your mobile, it can display app alerts and smart notifications as well as control your music. A Google Pay feature is present as well, making it easier for you to do mobile payment transactions.

Get a solid combination of style and substance with this Fossil smartwatch. Most strap options are discounted on Amazon right now for only $149, or $126 below the standard price tag.

BUY NOW

In the market for fashionable smartwatches for men? You might want to check these models that are also discounted on Amazon at the moment:

Fossil Men’s Sport – $99, was $275

– $99, was $275 Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist HR – $149, was $275

– $149, was $275 Fossil Men’s Grant – $119, was $154

Looking for more savings other than these smartwatch deals? Head over to our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on tech products, from personal gadgets to home stuff.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations