GameStop: Get up to 40% off anime figures, apparel, and more

Lucas Coll
By

If you love all things anime, there’s a good chance you love video games as well. Good news: GameStop, one of the biggest retailers for video games and gaming gear in the U.S., also has a huge selection of anime collectibles, figures, apparel, and more. Even better? A ton of it is on sale during Super Anime Week, with discounts of up to 40% off. GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro members can also save 15% on all pre-orders for anime figures. Super Anime Week ends September 3, so now’s the time to get shopping.

Everybody knows GameStop as the go-to spot for gaming deals, pre-orders, console releases, PC gaming and pretty much everything else in the realm of video games, but GameStop also carries a dizzying array of anime collectibles in its huge online catalog that you can shop right from home. GameStop’s selection of anime collectibles includes everything from action figures and statues to board games and clothing, with more than 400 items on sale right now for Super Anime Week.

Imagination Works Goku and Vegeta action figures posing.

A few top-selling collectibles include the , on sale for $88 from $110; , which is on sale for $21 after a $19 discount; and the , marked down to $66 from $82. There are also some GameStop-exclusive collectibles like the fully usable  (and it even comes with chopsticks!), which you can score for just $12 right now. This is only a small handful of the hundreds of collectibles on sale.

If you’re a frequent GameStop shopper and want to stack even more savings, then this is a good of an excuse as any to . GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro members can save an additional 15% on all pre-orders for anime statues, action figures, and replicates right now, but the benefits don’t stop there. Upon signing up, you’ll immediately receive 10K points that can be used towards your next in-store purchase, so the bonuses start stacking right away. Plus, you’ll get 5K points when you renew, 2% back in rewards for every purchase you make at GameStop, exclusive early access to console releases and Pro Days Sales, a Digital GameInformer subscription, and an extra 10% credit on your trade-ins. Your PowerupPro membership only costs $15 per year, too, so it can easily pay for itself.

