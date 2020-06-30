Garmin Forerunner 235 smartwatch down to lowest-ever price — save $175

Planning a summer of working out and improving on your running times? You need a Garmin Forerunner 235 and right now, it’s at its cheapest ever price at Amazon. Saving $175 on the usual price, the running watch is only $155 as part of Amazon’s ongoing sales ahead of the 4th of July.

The Garmin Forerunner 235 is already one of the better 4th of July sales deals out there, and for good reason. You get a lot for your money with a device that’s sure to be a big hit with active users. Garmin is always a great name in the running watch business.

The Garmin Forerunner 235 has a 44% larger screen than its predecessor while still remaining a small enough size that it fits on your wrist nicely. In watch mode, it has up to 9 days of battery life with 11 hours of GPS mode for when you’re out and about and want to track where you’ve been. The Garmin Forerunner 235 also has a heart rate sensor built into it which tracks your heart rate 24/7, keeping an eye on which activities make you exert yourself the most.

While you’re using it, you can receive audio prompts from your smartphone that include key information like laps and lap times so you know exactly how you’re performing. The Garmin Forerunner 235 also keeps an eye on your pace so you know if you’re maintaining a steady speed or not. It’s a great way of motivating you to do better every run.

Tied into your smartphone, you’ll also receive incoming emails, text messages, call alerts, and calendar reminders so you can stay informed while you run. There’s no risk here of missing an important call because you were in the zone on your run or walk.

Simply put, the Garmin Forerunner 235 is a feature-rich device and a great running watch to own at any price. Right now, while you can save $175, the deal is all the sweeter. There’s no word on stock levels so you should assume that you need to get in fast if you want to snap up one of these. After all, it’s Amazon’s lowest ever price for the watch so we can’t see it staying that way for long.

