  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Garmin Forerunner 235 smartwatch down to lowest-ever price — save $175

By

Planning a summer of working out and improving on your running times? You need a Garmin Forerunner 235 and right now, it’s at its cheapest ever price at Amazon. Saving $175 on the usual price, the running watch is only $155 as part of Amazon’s ongoing sales ahead of the 4th of July.

The Garmin Forerunner 235 is already one of the better 4th of July sales deals out there, and for good reason. You get a lot for your money with a device that’s sure to be a big hit with active users. Garmin is always a great name in the running watch business.

The Garmin Forerunner 235 has a 44% larger screen than its predecessor while still remaining a small enough size that it fits on your wrist nicely. In watch mode, it has up to 9 days of battery life with 11 hours of GPS mode for when you’re out and about and want to track where you’ve been. The Garmin Forerunner 235 also has a heart rate sensor built into it which tracks your heart rate 24/7, keeping an eye on which activities make you exert yourself the most.

While you’re using it, you can receive audio prompts from your smartphone that include key information like laps and lap times so you know exactly how you’re performing. The Garmin Forerunner 235 also keeps an eye on your pace so you know if you’re maintaining a steady speed or not. It’s a great way of motivating you to do better every run.

Tied into your smartphone, you’ll also receive incoming emails, text messages, call alerts, and calendar reminders so you can stay informed while you run. There’s no risk here of missing an important call because you were in the zone on your run or walk.

Simply put, the Garmin Forerunner 235 is a feature-rich device and a great running watch to own at any price. Right now, while you can save $175, the deal is all the sweeter. There’s no word on stock levels so you should assume that you need to get in fast if you want to snap up one of these. After all, it’s Amazon’s lowest ever price for the watch so we can’t see it staying that way for long.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best 4th of July sales 2020: All the best deals, all in one place

best 4th of july sales 2020

Best 4th of July Apple Watch Deals 2020: Series 3 and Series 5

apple watch series 5 review hero

Best smartwatch deals for July 2020: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

The best cheap Fitbit alternatives for workouts

Amazfit Bit Smartwatch

These are the best cheap soundbar deals for July 2020

tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010

The best cheap AirPods deals for July 2020: AirPods and AirPods Pro

These are the best cheap Bluetooth speaker deals for July 2020

Best Buy TV Deals: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

The best cheap QLED TV deals for July 2020: Samsung and Vizio

The best cheap OLED TV deals for July 2020: LG and Sony

These are the best cheap iPad deals for July 2020

apple ipad pro 2020 review screen

Dreaming of a Peloton? These exercise bikes are just as good (and cheaper, too)

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, and Pixel tablet deals for July 2020

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

These are the best cheap Amazon Echo deals for July 2020

The best Dyson deals and sales for July 2020: Vacuums and Fans