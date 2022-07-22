 Skip to main content
Garmin watches are insanely cheap with this exclusive discount code

Andrew Morrisey
By
Front angle of the Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch in light gold aluminum.

Fitness and style enthusiasts can celebrate with one of the best smartwatch deals they’ll find, as the Garmin Menu Sq is seeing a massive discount at SuperShop with the promo code DTGRMV. With this code you can get the Garmin Venu Sq in metallic orchid with silicone band or light gold aluminum with white silicone band for just $144. Each of these smartwatches typically costs $327, making for a massive savings of $183. This is one of the best Garmin Watch deals you’ll find, so click over to SuperShop to claim it.

While the Apple Watch Series 7 is probably the gold standard when it comes to smartwatches, there are a lot of smartwatches just as capable and just as stylish. Among them is the Garmin Venu Sq, which is a great smartwatch option for anyone in search of a smartwatch that crosses over between a fitness device and a fashion accessory. It features a broad range of all-day health monitoring features, which include things like energy level monitoring, respiration and stress tracking, and sleep tracking. It features the same tracking and analytics capabilities you’ll find in much higher-end Garmin watches, including what you’ll find in some of the best Garmin watches.

And, like all of the best smartwatches, the Garmin Venu Sq is a great tech accessory to pair with other devices. There are several different faces and design layouts to choose from, and it’s able to receive notifications from Android devices. It’s even able to handle Garmin Pay contactless payments, and comes with preloaded workouts for any fitness enthusiasts looking to make the most of their smartwatch. Battery life is top-notch with the Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch, making it a great option for runners, campers, and anyone who just wants a stylish new watch. Its classy, luxurious design looks great when you’re out on the town, and its fitness and health tracking capabilities make it a must-have when you’re ready to sweat.

With this discount, the Garmin Venu Sq is available in metallic orchid with silicone band and in light gold aluminum. Each is marked down to just $144 with the promo code DTGRMV, making for a savings of $183 from their regular price of $327. Free fast shipping is included within the United States.

