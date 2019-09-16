Amazon drops price of the Garmin Vivosmart HR+ activity tracker by a hefty 53%

The Garmin Vivosmart HR+ may have been around for three years already, but it’s still a great option especially if you’re new to the world of fitness tracking. It’s also very affordable, which makes it a nice alternative to the pricey Apple Watch Series 4. Amazon is currently running a deal on the Visomart HR+ regular fit Kona purple and force blue variants which lets you in on a massive 53% discount.

With this deal, you’ll only be paying $85 instead of its usual $180 price tag. Whether you’re a casual athlete or a beginner on the hunt for a reliable activity tracker, don’t miss this chance to score the awesome Garmin Vivosmart HR+ for less than $100.

A true GPS activity tracker, the Vivosmart HR+ uses GPS satellites to track your performance during almost any session. This built-in GPS makes monitoring your activity or workout more accurate, which in turn gives you precise data about how far you traveled, and how fast, and where you are now. It’s also waterproof for up to 50 meters, so swimming or showering with it on your wrist is not a problem.

This fitness band has an Elevate wrist heart rate technology which accurately tracks your resting and active heart rate throughout the day. It can also monitor steps taken, calories burned, floors climbed, and intensity minutes. When it detects that you’ve been inactive for too long, the band’s move bar will vibrate to remind you to get up and move.

The Vivosmart HR+ also makes it easier to beat your current activity level. As you meet your milestones, it will assign you a new attainable daily step goal, gradually nudging you toward a healthier and more active lifestyle. You can save, plan, and share your activity and even compete with other users through the Garmin Connect app, which can be accessed via your phone or desktop.

Pairing it with your smartphone will enable music playback control and smart notifications, as well as alerts on text messages, calls, emails, calendars, and social media. Stats and notifications are easy to read, all thanks to its always-on sunlight-readable touchscreen display.

Kick-start an active lifestyle by getting your hands on the Garmin Vivosmart HR+ Both the regular fit Kona purple and force blue models are discounted on Amazon by 53%, which amounts to a low price of $85. Order yours today while in stock.

