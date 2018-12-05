Share

Between friendsgivings, secret Santas, ugly sweater parties, and family get-togethers, your calendar is probably pretty hectic this holiday season. It’s easy to forget about your office holiday party, but given that we see our coworkers sometimes even more than our own family members, a gift during the holidays is a very special gesture. If you really want to find something that says, “I appreciate you,” we have some last minute gift ideas that you can gift your coworker and even your boss this holiday season. These coworker gift ideas are unisex, affordable, could even work as a white elephant gift, and best of all will be here before Christmas.

Gifts for your coworker

This mug warmer from Bed, Bath, and Beyond is perfect for your busy coworker who likes to make a cup of joe every day but tend to forget about it. Don’t let your coworker have a cold Starbucks drink ever again with this convenient mug warmer. It can also makes a great stocking stuffer! Shipping is only 24 hours and if you shop for the rest of the family, you receive free shipping on orders over $39.

This easy-to-use handheld steamer is perfect for a coworker who travels a lot and needs a compact steamer to keep their clothes wrinkle-free. It’s lightweight so it’s better than taking out the heavy iron and the ironing board, plus it has an automatic shut-off when it gets too hot so it’s safe to use.

We all have a coworker who is conscious about living a healthy lifestyle — or at least trying to — so if you want to help support them in their journey, gift them a vegetable pasta maker. It’s perfect for your coworker who is in a Keto diet or they simply can’t have gluten. As an added bonus it includes a recipe book so they can dive into making some yummy dishes with this holiday season.

Do you have a coworker who complains about buying purifiers, candles, or air fresheners to keep their living space smelling fresh? You’ll be saving them money with this odor eliminator that’ll keep the air fresh, and it includes a built-in night light.

This key finder will locate four of your important items up to 30 meters. Gift this to the coworker who constantly loses their wallet or keys, so they’re never late to work again. They can even attach the receiver to a pet’s collar and never worry about their pet straying too far.

The inside of your coworker’s purse might be a black hole and if finding things inside their bag is a constant hassle this handbag light that also works as a portable charger is the perfect gift.

Make your coworker’s life easier with this iPhone case that fits the Apple iPhone 7 and 8. It is designed to have easy access to your credit cards or metro card and just about anything else that would go in your wallet.

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like cooking fresh, flavorful meals. Gift your coworker who loves to cook a gift card to Home Chef, a subscription-based meal delivery service that guarantees fresh ingredients for cooking.

With so many long hours of sitting down, your coworker is probably dealing with some serious neck or back pain. This electric massager targets all the right spots to feel some pain relief, your coworker is sure to want this under their Christmas tree this year.

These reusable straws were made for your coworker who likes to live “green” and not waste plastic. They work for all sorts of drinks and even come with a cleaning brush.

This bean bag tablet holder can be used for Apple iPads, Android, Microsoft tablets, or eReaders. This gift is perfect for your coworker who loves to binge-watch Netflix or is an avid book reader.

Gifts for your supervisor

Winc Gift Box — starting $50

Give the gift of wine this season. Don’t stress to find the best wine for your supervisor, if you have a general idea of what kind of wine they like, it’s easy to select from Winc and have it taken off your hands. Winc beautifully presents the selected wine in a box along with paired chocolates to go with the wine.

If your boss is a book lover these hand book ends will help them organize their book shelf or desk. This unique gift is inexpensive but looks very elegant.

A white noise machine is a perfect gift for an office, with so many rooms and noises going about, this machine will block noise.

This wireless charger works with the iPhone 8 to the XS Max and it’s even compatible with Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. It’s easy to plop your phone on a charging pad rather than have to look for cables. Your boss can keep this on his desk for quick charges to their phone.

This washable travel pillow — not to be confused with a neck pillow — has buyers raving on how comfortable it is for long plane rides. Its unique scarf design makes it perfect to rest your neck and you can easily wash it so it always feels clean and fresh. If your supervisor tends to travel a lot this is a fitting gift.

Gift your boss something cool and classy to decorate their desk with this season. This magnetic globe makes for a unique gift and a nice reminder for your boss to get out there and see more of the world.

Everyone is trying to stay warm this winter so having a super soft foot warmer machine is heaven. Your boss will think of you when they place their feet in these electric boots and get cozy this holiday season. You can check out more fun heated slippers here.

Amazon’s smart speaker with Alexa is discounted to a manageable price. It’s the best gift for your coworker or boss who is trying to upgrade to a smart home.

A plant is always a fancy yet simple gift, this easy-to-care-for orchid comes in a white stylish vase and will decorate your supervisor’s office nicely.

