20 holiday gift ideas for your coworkers that they’ll actually want

Between friendsgivings, secret Santas, ugly sweater parties, and family get-togethers, your calendar is probably pretty hectic this holiday season. It’s easy to forget about your office holiday party, but given that we see our coworkers sometimes even more than our own family members, a gift during the holidays is a very special gesture. If you really want to find something that says, “I appreciate you,” we have some last minute gift ideas that you can gift your coworker and even your boss this holiday season. These coworker gift ideas are unisex, affordable, could even work as a white elephant gift, and best of all will be here before Christmas.

Gifts for your coworker

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer – $11

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want mr coffee mug warmer

This mug warmer from Bed, Bath, and Beyond is perfect for your busy coworker who likes to make a cup of joe every day but tend to forget about it. Don’t let your coworker have a cold Starbucks drink ever again with this convenient mug warmer. It can also makes a great stocking stuffer! Shipping is only 24 hours and if you shop for the rest of the family, you receive free shipping on orders over $39.

Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond

Hilife Steamer for Clothes – $24

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want hilife steamer

This easy-to-use handheld steamer is perfect for a coworker who travels a lot and needs a compact steamer to keep their clothes wrinkle-free. It’s lightweight so it’s better than taking out the heavy iron and the ironing board, plus it has an automatic shut-off when it gets too hot so it’s safe to use.

Buy at Amazon

Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Pasta Spaghetti Maker – $25

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want vegetable pasta maker

We all have a coworker who is conscious about living a healthy lifestyle — or at least trying to — so if you want to help support them in their journey, gift them a vegetable pasta maker. It’s perfect for your coworker who is in a Keto diet or they simply can’t have gluten. As an added bonus it includes a recipe book so they can dive into making some yummy dishes with this holiday season.

Buy at Amazon

Hamilton Beach TrueAir Plug Mount Odor Eliminator (04531GM) – $15

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want odor eliminator hamilton beach trueair

Do you have a coworker who complains about buying purifiers, candles, or air fresheners to keep their living space smelling fresh? You’ll be saving them money with this odor eliminator that’ll keep the air fresh, and it includes a built-in night light.

Buy at Amazon

Four Wireless Esky Key Finders with Remote Control — $18

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want esky

This key finder will locate four of your important items up to 30 meters. Gift this to the coworker who constantly loses their wallet or keys, so they’re never late to work again. They can even attach the receiver to a pet’s collar and never worry about their pet straying too far.

Buy at Amazon

Square Handbag Light with Integrated External Battery Pack to Charge Your Phone or Tablet — $15

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want purse light

The inside of your coworker’s purse might be a black hole and if finding things inside their bag is a constant hassle this handbag light that also works as a portable charger is the perfect gift.

Buy at Amazon

Spigen Slim Armor CS iPhone Case with Slim Dual Layer Wallet Design and Card Slot Holder — $18

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want iphone case

Make your coworker’s life easier with this iPhone case that fits the Apple iPhone 7 and 8. It is designed to have easy access to your credit cards or metro card and just about anything else that would go in your wallet.

Buy at Amazon

Home Chef Subscription Box

holiday 2018 home chef

Nothing says “Happy Holidays” like cooking fresh, flavorful meals. Gift your coworker who loves to cook a gift card to Home Chef, a subscription-based meal delivery service that guarantees fresh ingredients for cooking.

Buy at Home Chef

CUH 16 Modes Rechargeable TENS Unit with 8 Pads Portable Electronic Pulse Massager for Pain Relief — $29

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want pulse massager

With so many long hours of sitting down, your coworker is probably dealing with some serious neck or back pain. This electric massager targets all the right spots to feel some pain relief, your coworker is sure to want this under their Christmas tree this year.

Buy at Amazon

Hummingbird Glass Straws Clear Bent — $24

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want reusable straws

These reusable straws were made for your coworker who likes to live “green” and not waste plastic. They work for all sorts of drinks and even come with a cleaning brush.

Buy at Amazon

iProp Bed & Lap Stand — $25

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want iprop

This bean bag tablet holder can be used for Apple iPads, Android, Microsoft tablets, or eReaders. This gift is perfect for your coworker who loves to binge-watch Netflix or is an avid book reader.

Buy at Amazon

Gifts for your supervisor

Winc Gift Box — starting $50

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want winc

Give the gift of wine this season. Don’t stress to find the best wine for your supervisor, if you have a general idea of what kind of wine they like, it’s easy to select from Winc and have it taken off your hands. Winc beautifully presents the selected wine in a box along with paired chocolates to go with the wine.

Buy at Winc

Tech Tools Stop Hand Bookends (HS-8003) — $20

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want bookends

If your boss is a book lover these hand book ends will help them organize their book shelf or desk. This unique gift is inexpensive but looks very elegant.

Buy at Amazon

Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Sound Machine — $45

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want white noise machine

A white noise machine is a perfect gift for an office, with so many rooms and noises going about, this machine will block noise.

Buy at Amazon

Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad – — $50

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want belkin wireless charging

This wireless charger works with the iPhone 8 to the XS Max and it’s even compatible with Samsung, LG, Sony, and more. It’s easy to plop your phone on a charging pad rather than have to look for cables. Your boss can keep this on his desk for quick charges to their phone.

Buy at Amazon

Trtl Scientifically Proven Super Soft Neck Support Travel Pillow — $30

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want travel pillow

This washable travel pillow — not to be confused with a neck pillow — has buyers raving on how comfortable it is for long plane rides. Its unique scarf design makes it perfect to rest your neck and you can easily wash it so it always feels clean and fresh. If your supervisor tends to travel a lot this is a fitting gift.

Buy at Amazon

MOKOQI Magnetic Levitation Floating Globe Mysteriously Suspended in Air World Map Great for Fathers Students Teacher Birthday Gift — $33

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want magentic globe

Gift your boss something cool and classy to decorate their desk with this season. This magnetic globe makes for a unique gift and a nice reminder for your boss to get out there and see more of the world.

Buy at Amazon

Pure Enrichment PureRelief Deluxe Foot Warmer with 4 Temperature Settings — $50

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want feet warmer

Everyone is trying to stay warm this winter so having a super soft foot warmer machine is heaven. Your boss will think of you when they place their feet in these electric boots and get cozy this holiday season. You can check out more fun heated slippers here.

Buy at Amazon

All New Echo Dot (third-generation) – $30

black friday amazon device deals all new echo dot 3rd gen

Amazon’s smart speaker with Alexa is discounted to a manageable price. It’s the best gift for your coworker or boss who is trying to upgrade to a smart home.

Buy at Amazon

Live Blooming Double Stem Phalaenopsis Orchid Plant in Ceramic Pot — $20

gift ideas for coworker that they will actually want orchid

A plant is always a fancy yet simple gift, this easy-to-care-for orchid comes in a white stylish vase and will decorate your supervisor’s office nicely.

Buy at Amazon

