Google Chromecast Ultra, Roku Ultra in the bargain bin for Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, enjoy movie night with dad like never before thanks to these four fantastic streaming devices at Best Buy — the Google Chromecast (Ultra), Roku Premiere, and Roku Ultra — boasting discounted prices starting from only $30.

Google Chromecast — $30, was $35

One of the two most affordable options on our list is the Google Chromecast, a pocket-friendly streaming device that packs a powerful punch if your living room’s tight on space. Just plug it into your TV’s (or computer’s) HDMI port, and you instantly have access to an enormous catalog of streaming services, like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Now. Unfortunately, it doesn’t support 4K resolution content, so you won’t be able to get the best picture quality available. If you don’t have a 4K TV though or have a built-in Ultra HD upscaler, then this is a non-issue. Another thing you have to take note of is that the Chromecast doesn’t have a remote. Once you’ve got it set up, you have to use your mobile device as a controller, but you can still use it normally despite this. Last but not least, the Chromecast is compatible with Google Assistant, so if you already have Google Home ready to go, you can enjoy the privilege of voice-automated convenience. If you and your dad only want the streaming device essentials, you can find the Google Chromecast on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $30.

Roku Premiere 4K — $30, was $40

Another $30 option if you have a 4K TV is the Roku Premiere, a fan-favorite brand among cine- and telephiles alike. It’s as easy to set up as the Chromecast — just connect it to your TV’s HDMI port, and it’s ready to go. Unlike Chromecast, Premiere has its own remote with simple controls and instant access to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Sling, with a press of a button. Another difference is that the Roku Premiere is capable of streaming 4K and HDR content, so you can get the most out of your 4K TV without your movies and TV shows suffering from upscaling artifacts and lower picture quality. If you ever end up losing the remote, you can always use your phone as an alternative with the free Roku app, allowing you to plug in your earphones and listen to the TV’s audio straight from your device without the need for speakers. Lastly, it’s compatible with Google Assistant, so you can control the Roku Premiere with your voice alone. If you want an insanely affordable 4K streaming device, you can find the Roku Premiere on sale on Best Buy for just $30.

Google Chromecast Ultra — $60, was $70

Whether it’s on your personal computer or your entertainment hub, the Google Chromecast Ultra is a great option when it comes to versatility and speed. Like its regular version, the Google Chromecast Ultra has access to all your favorite streaming services, like Netflix, HBO Now, Hulu, and Disney+, to name a few. It can support content resolutions of up to 2160p or 4K with HDR, so you can enjoy any applicable movie or TV show at its best possible quality on any screen. It still doesn’t have its own remote control sadly, so you still need to use your phone to control video playback, selection, and volume but, on the bright side, it’s one less remote to worry about. You can also connect it to an Ethernet cable for little to no buffering between 4K viewings for a nonstop movie night experience. If you have Google Home ready to go, you can also use Google Assistant for voice-automated convenience. If you want an excellent streaming device with high speeds and 4K HDR support among other things, you can find the Google Chromecast Ultra on sale on Best Buy for only $60.

Roku Ultra 4K — $80, was $100

Last up on our list is the Roku Ultra, appropriately labeled by us as the best premium streaming device for 2020. As with all the other offerings on our list, the Ultra comes with an immense library of content provided by the likes of Netflix, HBO Now, Disney+, and Hulu, streamed via Wi-Fi, or Ethernet for shorter loading times. It also supports 4K resolutions, HDR formats, and even surround sound audio, like Dolby Atmos and DTS Digital Surround, for the full audio-visual package. The remote has straightforward controls for everything you need, like video playback and content/service selection, but you can also opt to use your phone instead. If you have offline content, you can connect to the Ultra through the USB and microSD ports, so you aren’t dependent on the internet for your entertainment. And as the cherry on top, you have the option of using either Alexa or Google Assistant as your virtual assistant. If you and your dad want a movie night to remember, the Roku Ultra is a must-have. You can find it on Best Buy where it’s on sale for $80 from $100.

