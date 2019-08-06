Deals

The Google Home Max gets a steep $100 discount at Walmart

Erica Katherina
By
Google Home Max Review
Juliana Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Smart speakers are becoming more and more popular these days. With a range of capabilities such as playing music and controlling smart home devices, it’s not hard to see why. The Google Home Max is one of the best-sounding smart speakers on the market today, but it’s also one of the most expensive at $399. With Walmart’s price cut, however, you can have it for only $299. Proving you don’t need to wait for the best Labor Day sales to find a good deal.

The Google Home Max stands at the top tier of the Google Home product line. It’s a powerful speaker with superb bass and rock-solid audio, with Google Assistant tossed in for convenient smarts and connectivity options.

Typical smart speakers normally provide adequate sound for listening to music, but it’s so much better with the Google Home Max. With support for multiple audio formats and high-performance streaming, it is capable of filling a room (or even a party) with tunes – the sound is impressively clear, and the bass is insane. A wide variety of music services are supported, including YouTube, Spotify, and Pandora. Google also added a Smart Sound technology that automatically optimizes audio based on the room the speaker’s in, allowing it to pick up and respond to voice commands even when it’s playing.

You can play your favorite tunes easily with the speaker – it has Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless streaming, a USB Type C port for Ethernet cable connection, and an auxiliary port if you want to hook it up with other audio devices such as a record player. There’s no way to make it a wireless soundbar for your TV at the moment, but you have the option to connect the audio inputs of the TV and the speaker with an adapter cable.

Similar to the Mini, the Max has a Voice Match feature that allows for personalized responses to directives. When you ask it how traffic looks on your way to work, it will recognize your voice and will provide you with your commute details. You can also use it to make calls and grocery lists or ask it what the weather situation is. Google continuously provides features through firmware updates to add to the speaker’s uses and functions.

The Google Home Max truly is a great speaker with convenient smart functionalities. If you’re looking for a smart speaker that can rock out your rap, hip-hop, EDM as well as movies, it might just be what you need. Order the chalk or charcoal version today on Walmart at a discounted price of $299.

