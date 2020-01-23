Best Buy and Walmart cut up to 50% off these Google Home smart speakers

Smart home devices like smart speakers are becoming the norm these days, and it’s not hard to see why. From providing us with immediate access to information to allowing us to control our homes hands-free, they make our everyday lives much more convenient. One of the most popular smart speaker brands on the market is Google Home, and right now, three models in its lineup are discounted on Best Buy and Walmart for up to 50% off.

All Google Home smart speakers are built with the same Google Assistant inside. It’s like having a personal Google that can tell you the weather, answer trivia-like questions, give you traffic information, respond to smart home control commands, and so much more. Each variant is also outfitted with a voice recognition function called Voice Match, which enables the speaker to distinguish voices and give out tailored responses to questions.

In terms of artificial intelligence capabilities, there’s really no reason to opt for one Google Home speaker model over the other. It all boils down to your preference in size, style, and sound quality. We’ve rounded them up here so you can find out which one suits you best.

Google Home Mini – $25, was $49

Anyone looking for a small and affordable smart speaker will find love with the Google Home Mini. It’s the direct rival of Amazon’s Echo Dot, boasting an orb-themed aesthetic that looks cute and modern. Its top half is clothed in coarse fabric and its bottom half is coated with a grippy silicone, making it resistant to fingerprints and sliding.

Despite its dinky, compact build, the Google Home Mini sounds surprisingly good. Sure, it’s not meant to be a hi-fi device, but it can produce full and loud sound especially with a bit of expert tuning. It doesn’t have an audio output but can pair seamlessly with devices via Bluetooth connection.

The smallest Google Home smart speaker comes in different colors – ranging from vibrant coral and aqua to posh chalk and charcoal – and all are discounted on Best Buy for 50% off. Order yours now for only $25 instead of the usual $49.

Google Home – $80, was $100

The Google Home sits in between the Home Mini and the Home Max, which flaunts a chic, minimal design that blends well with any table or shelf décor. Its good looks are complemented with a range of practical exterior details that make it easy and fun to use. For starters, it has an inclined top that acts as a touch-capacitive panel, allowing you to play and pause music, change the volume, or activate the assistant with just a tap. There are also four multicolored lights that twist and whirl to indicate that the task has been set in motion.

Google Assistant may be the main attraction of the Home, but it also fares well as an audio device. With access to multiple streaming services – such as YouTube Music, Spotify, and Pandora – you’ll be able to listen to the radio, your favorite tunes, or podcast shows easily. It also has built-in Google Cast capabilities that enable it as a Wi-Fi speaker. Trust that its internal speaker will deliver everything with big, rich sound.

Hitting the sweet spot between entertainment and smart functionalities, the Google Home is a solid entryway into the smart home ecosystem. It normally costs $100, but Best Buy’s price cut brings its price down to $80. That’s a neat savings of $20.

Google Home Max – $299, was $399

Among the models in this roundup, the Home Max is the best in the audio arena. Offering support for a variety of audio formats, music services, and high-performance streaming, it certainly knows how to rock out a party. No matter what you are listening to, it delivers room-filling sound complete with incredible clarity and thumping bass. Google even tossed in the Smart Sound technology which automatically optimizes the audio based on the room the speaker’s in. This way, the Max will still hear you across the room even when it’s playing your music.

The Google Home Max is bulkier in build, but it carries the same minimal and modern design of its smaller siblings. While it can’t serve as a wireless soundbar for your TV, its Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type C slot, and auxiliary port let you hook it up with other devices easily.

If you want a solid-sounding speaker with smart functionalities, you can never go wrong with the Google Home Max. It’s currently available on Walmart for only $299, or $100 below the usual selling price.

