 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Google Nest Hub is 45% off at Walmart for October Prime Day

Today's Best Google Nest Hub Prime Day Deal

Nina Derwin
By

The new Prime Day, dubbed the Amazon Early Access Sale, is happening this week, and just like during the regular Prime Day, other retailers are giving Amazon a run for its money. Take this Google Nest Hub deal: The smart home device is only $55 right now, down from its usual $100. If you’ve been wanting to upgrade but haven’t wanted to fork over that much cash, this is your chance. Grab this deal before Walmart’s Rollback Sale is over.

Why you should buy the Google Nest Hub

The Nest Hub rests on a kitchen counter as a man cooks.

The Google Nest Hub was designed by Google to be the center of your smart home. It works in tandem with thousands of compatible smart devices, so you can use it to turn on the lights, lock the doors, or turn up the thermostat. Google Nest Hub was made with Google Assistant in mind — you can ask Google Hub about the weather or just about anything else. Your Nest Hub will also work perfectly with Nest video doorbells and cameras. You can just ask your Hub to show you the front door camera so you can watch a live feed. You can even make voice calls with Google Duo!

Google Nest Hub makes it easy to stay connected with your family. It’s always ready to help you create reminders and to-dos or show you your calendar. When it’s dinnertime, just let Google Nest Hub know, and everyone will hear it on all of the Nest speakers in your home. You can turn off the mic at any time with the mic switch, and you can also clear your Google Assistant history whenever you want. Privacy matters! The Google Nest Hub was designed thoughtfully, both inside and out, because not only was it made with all of your needs in mind, but it was also made to look sleek and sophisticated in every room. Google Nest Hub’s display adjusts to the ambient light in any room, so it’s never too bright or too dim.

Google Nest products were designed to help you and make your life easier, and it’s without hesitation that we can say that they deliver. A Google Nest Hub Prime Day deal is one to pounce on, as Google Nest Hub is by far one of the best smart home hubs we’ve seen. When you pair it with Google Nest Mini speakers, you will be able to enjoy all of the benefits of this well-designed system.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Apple Prime Day Deals for October 2022
Prime Day 2022 Apple deals graphic.
Walmart Sale: This Shark robot vacuum is 45% off today
The Shark IQ Robot Self-Empty XL robot vacuum emptying its contents.
October Prime Day: This tiny Keurig coffee maker is 50% off
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker, Black.
Best Prime Day Deals: Top picks from the October Prime Day sale
Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.
The Best Prime Early Access Gaming Laptop Deals for 2022
Prime Day 2022 gaming laptop deals graphic.
Best Prime Day Printer Deals: What to expect next week
the best colour laser printers color hp laserjet pro m281fdw 1200x9999
Best Prime Day Philips Hue Deals: What to expect next week
Prime Day 2022 Philips Hue deals graphic.
The Best Prime Early Access MacBook Deals for 2022
Prime Day 2022 Macbook deals graphic.
The Best Prime Early Access AirPods Deals for 2022
Prime Day 2022 Airpods deals graphic.
Best MacBook deals and sales for October 2022
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Best student laptop deals for October 2022
online web browser game list
Best Staples deals and sales for October 2022
Staples Store
Google Pixel 6 is 13% off in the Amazon Early Access Sale
The rear panel of the Google Pixel 6.