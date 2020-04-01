  1. Deals
All-new Google Nest Mini with Chromecast on sale right now for only $64

By
Chromecast 3rd Gen
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Keen to make your home a little smarter while keeping costs down? Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a great bundle deal for the Google Nest Mini with a Chromecast, all for only $64 — down $20 from the $84 it would cost to pick the pair up separately. It’s one of the better Google Home deals in recent times.

Ordinarily priced at $84 for the two, the combination is both practical and a lot of fun. The Google Nest Mini provides smart speaker style functionality, allowing you to ask it a bunch of questions hands-free thanks to the Google Assistant application. It has a built-in speaker and well-designed microphones so it will always hear your questions and help you out in a jam.

It answers questions about everything you could want to know, from what the weather will be like today, to flight information, sports scores, or how the stock exchange is performing right now. In addition, you can use it as your life assistant with the speaker able to manage your everyday tasks, set alarms for you, start timers, or help you create a shopping list. When cooking, it’s perfect for measurement conversions while your hands are messy. If you have a Nest thermostat, you can also use it to adjust the temperature in your home.

When it comes to downtime, it has you covered, too, making it simple for you to play music from YouTube Music or Google Play Music. Best of all? It works in conjunction with the bundled Chromecast unit meaning you can easily watch movies, shows, live TV, or streamed photos on your TV, all from your family’s devices. It takes seconds to stream content from your smartphone to your TV via the Chromecast with the Google Nest Mini meaning you don’t even have to use your hands to do so.

It takes hardly any time at all to set up with the Chromecast plugging into the HDMI port on your TV.

As a great starter pack to smart home living, Google Nest Mini and Chromecast has you covered. Normally priced at $84 at Bed Bath & Beyond, it’s a good deal at any time, but with $20 off, it’s a bargain at $64. It even has free shipping. Be quick though. This offer is time limited. An exciting smart home future awaits you.

