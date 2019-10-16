Google’s hardware event unveiled a series of new devices, including the Pixelbook Go. While it’s less expensive than the original Pixelbook, it unfortunately does not come with the latter’s 2-in-1 functionality. If you want to go all-in on a high-end Chromebook, we recommend you stick to the Pixelbook. Amazon currently has a deal on the Pixelbook Intel Core i7 core variant which drops its usual $1,649 price down to $1,350. Order today and enjoy a significant savings of $299.

The Google Pixelbook currently reigns as the best premium Chromebook on our list. It fares well as a capable replacement for a MacBook or Windows laptop, thanks to its impressive set of specs and features.

BUY NOW

From the standpoint of design alone, the Google Pixelbook is a dream machine. It’s built with a durable 360-degree hinge that expands its functionality in a variety of ways. These include the laptop mode for extensive typing and full-on productivity, the tent mode for creative work, the tablet mode for more convenient interaction, and the entertainment mode for watching videos and movies. Needless to say, it can adapt to whatever you need it for.

Inside this Chromebook model is a seventh-generation Intel Core i7 backed by 16GB of RAM. This powerful combo lets you zip through tasks even with multiple tabs open and can run mobile and 3D games buttery smooth. Even multitasking and demanding browsing activities operate with zero hiccups.

Google also made sure that the Pixelbook shines in the display arena. The software titan gave it an astounding 2,400 x 1,600 resolution which breaks down to 235 pixels per inch, outperforming the MacBook’s Retina display. This allows for delightful picture quality, and with full-sounding speakers to match, multimedia consumption is made even better.

This laptop has enough power to last you through a full workday. It’s estimated to provide a battery life of up to 10 hours but can extend further depending on usage. Its fast-charging capability can fill it up from 0 to 100 in just over two hours.

The Google Pixelbook comes at a high price tag, but its versatility and functionality fully justify it. So if you’re looking for some serious power in your Chromebook, you better not miss out on Amazon’s incredible offer. Score the i7 model today for only $1,350 instead of the usual $1,649.

Head over our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on MacBooks and other laptops.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations