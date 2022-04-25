Heybike Anniversary sale: Score a new e-bike and save big

With gas prices up and warm weather finally rolling in, now’s a great time to invest in an electronic bike if you’ve been thinking about getting one but needed another reason to finally take the plunge. E-bikes combine the traditional bicycle design with modern electrics that let you ride longer distances and give you some extra horsepower when you need it, without sacrificing the fun and enjoyment that you get from a bike ride. Heybike, one of our favorite e-bike makers, is currently celebrating its anniversary with a two-week sale, providing the perfect opportunity to score a name-brand electronic bike at a discount and score some freebies while you’re at it.

If you like to cycle or you’re thinking of getting into it, the advantages of an e-bike should be fairly obvious. An electronic bike is essentially just a bicycle with an electric motor attached. This lets you ride the e-bike without using the pedals at all, much like a motor scooter, or you can use the pedals to provide some of your own power to extend the e-bike’s effective range. That electric motor can also give you a boost when you need it, such as when you’re pedaling up a hill. And unlike a motor scooter, if the e-bike’s battery runs out of juice, you can still use the pedals to get around just as you would with any normal bicycle.

Heybike’s range of e-bicycles currently features five models including a new one for 2022, the all-terrain Heybike Explore, now available. Commuters and city-goers will appreciate the classically-inspired design of the Heybike Cityscape Electric Cruiser Bike or the Race Electric Bike Commuter Bike, both of which offer a battery range of up to 40 miles (25 miles on electricity only, 40 if you’re willing to do some pedaling) and a max load of up to 264 pounds. Both also deliver a top speed of 19-20 miles per hour, and when it’s time to recharge, the removable battery pack juices up in as little as five hours. There’s even a USB port for charging your mobile device from the battery while you ride.

Want to hit the trails? The Heybike Mars Folding e-bike, Heybike Ranger Step-Thru, and Heybike Explore Step-Thru e-bikes are built to handle some outdoor fun thanks to their four-inch wide fat tires that deliver extra traction, stability, and comfort in contrast to standard bike tires. The tires on the Heybike ranger and Explore models are all-terrain as well. The Mars Folding e-bike and the Ranger Step-Thru bike both utilize a quiet 500-watt brushless motor that delivers a smooth ride with a maximum range of 48 miles; the new Heybike Explore boasts an even bigger 750-watt brushless motor that’s capable of a 70-mile maximum travel range before needing a recharge. These three models all offer a 330-pound load capacity.

The Heybike Anniversary Sale runs from Thursday, May 5 through Friday, May 22. Shoppers who purchase any of the Heybike e-bike models get a Heybike Anniversary Box, and if you’re buying two ebikes, you can save an extra $50 with the checkout code HAS1. This is a great opportunity to jump into the world of e-bikes with a bicycle built for the 21st century.

