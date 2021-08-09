  1. Deals
This 50-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Best Buy it could be a mistake

By
Hisense TV on White Background

Are you looking to get a new TV so you can watch all the latest 4K movies and shows available on streaming services? With all the 4K TV deals around right now, this might be the perfect time to upgrade your television setup. Most of these TVs offer great value for money and come with great features out of the box, like smart operating systems and voice control. At some stores, like Best Buy, the prices are so low that they could be a mistake. One of our favorite Best Buy TV deals is this Hisense 50-inch AG6 LED 4K Smart Android TV, which is on offer for just $400, down $30 from an original price of $430.

This Hisense AG6 makes the perfect addition to your living room, bedroom, or wherever else you want to consume the latest content. The 50-inch 4K LED display has 8.3 million pixels and is colorful and sharp. It’s also Dolby Vision HDR certified, so you can be sure that movies will look detailed and vibrant, no matter how dark or bright the scenery is. On top of being a great media consumption hub, it’s also a great gaming TV to pair with a next-generation gaming console thanks to its low latency mode that is automatically triggered when playing a video game. This gives gamers a smooth, lag-free experience when playing their favorite titles.

Of course, no modern TV is complete without great smart features. Hisense, which made our list of the best TV brands, is no slouch in that department. This unit comes equipped with Android TV, which allows you to watch content from hundreds of content providers and apps, such as Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu. The remote also has voice control via a dedicated Google Assistant button, allowing you to quickly access the content you want by saying simple commands. For those who prefer streaming media from their phone, the TV also has Chromecast built-in. This gives you access to even more content, allowing you to cast content from any device like a phone, tablet, or laptop.

The Hisense 50-inch AG6 offers excellent value and a complete set of features, so it’s definitely a deal every TV shopper should keep in mind. This is especially true right now since it’s on sale for just $400, which is $30 off from its original price of $430. This great deal could end at any time, so if you’re interested, click the Buy Now link right now!

