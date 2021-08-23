Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy is also having some great deals on Hisense TVs, including the 60-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV, which is $50 off. You can take it home for $500, with free delivery or in-store pickup. That’s a great deal for any TV of this size, let alone with the Android TV ecosystem built in.

The Hisense 60-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV features the Android TV ecosystem, so you can start streaming right out of the box, after connecting to your Wi-Fi network. There is a clear difference between Google TV and Android TV. While initially, that might seem a little confusing, both offer access to your favorite streaming apps and services, and the Hisense has Google Chromecast support built-in as well. Chromecast allows you to mirror content from your mobile phone or tablet onto your TV to show off apps, games, pictures, and more.

As for the TV itself, you get a 4K ultra-high-definition picture with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10, an auto low-latency mode to reduce image lag, and DTS Virtual X scaling with post-processing for more immersive audio content. Android TV introduces Google Assistant support, which works nicely with the included voice remote. You can interact with the TV and modify playback using voice commands, like “Hey Google, pause the movie!” The set includes legs if you want to stand it up, but you can also mount it to the wall, thanks to the VESA standard with a 200mm by 300mm configuration.

Normally $550, Best Buy is offering the Hisense 60-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $500 with free delivery or in-store pickup. That deal scratches $50 off the regular price, but we’re not sure how long it’s going to last. Take advantage while you can!

