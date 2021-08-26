This time of year presents a dual opportunity to enjoy great new 4K TVs. It’s the perfect time of year to relax in the air conditioning while watching something great, and back-to-school sales are bringing fantastic gear along with them. Consider these 4K TV deals, 65-inch 4K TV deals, and soundbar deals. There are some incredible Best Buy TV deals, too. Right now, you can get $150 off this 65-inch Hisense Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K Android TV, and $500 off this 65-inch Sony Class X85J Series 4K Google TV. Those are amazing 4K TVs for next to nothing, so don’t let them get away!

65-inch Hisense Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K Android TV — $700, was $850

When it comes to screen size, 65 inches provides the perfect surface area for any living room, bedroom, or apartment. With this Hisense Quantum ULED 4K TV, you get Hisense’s exclusive ULED technology for better color, brightness, motion, and more. This is supported by Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound, as well as quantum dot wide color gamut, bringing you over a billion different shades of richer, more accurate colors. And this TV is smart and easy to use, with Android software to help bring you all your favorite apps, streamers, and live TV. For your convenience, it works with Google Assistant, and there’s even a voice remote to make your browsing, searching, and surfing easier. All of this for only $700 — where do we sign up?

65-inch Sony Class X85J Series 4K Google TV — $1,100, was $1,600

A massive Sony 4K TV with Google technology for only $1,100? This has to be a mistake. This 4K TV has the X1 4K HDR processor, which is the foundation of the smooth, clear, richly colored visuals you’re guaranteed to receive on this screen. There’s Triluminos Pro Color to give you even more precise imagery with more colors and Bravia XR HDMI 2.1 for the very fastest lag-less gaming. And we haven’t even gotten to the built-in Google TV, which opens you up to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes from your favorite streamers, like HBO Max and Disney +. It comes with Google Assistant ready to go, so you can use your voice to control your TV and control the rest of your smart home. It works with Alexa and Apple’s Homekit, too — there’s no home where this 4K TV won’t impress.

More 4K TV deals

Looking for a different size or different features? Check out the best 4K TV deals found in our roundup below.

