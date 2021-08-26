  1. Deals
Hisense 65-inch 4K TVs are insanely cheap at Best Buy right now

By

This time of year presents a dual opportunity to enjoy great new 4K TVs. It’s the perfect time of year to relax in the air conditioning while watching something great, and back-to-school sales are bringing fantastic gear along with them. Consider these 4K TV deals, 65-inch 4K TV deals, and soundbar deals. There are some incredible Best Buy TV deals, too. Right now, you can get $150 off this 65-inch Hisense Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K Android TV, and $500 off this 65-inch Sony Class X85J Series 4K Google TV. Those are amazing 4K TVs for next to nothing, so don’t let them get away!

65-inch Hisense Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K Android TV — $700, was $850

65-inch Hisense Class U6G Series Quantum ULED 4K Android TV.

When it comes to screen size, 65 inches provides the perfect surface area for any living room, bedroom, or apartment. With this Hisense Quantum ULED 4K TV, you get Hisense’s exclusive ULED technology for better color, brightness, motion, and more. This is supported by Dolby Vision HDR picture and Dolby Atmos sound, as well as quantum dot wide color gamut, bringing you over a billion different shades of richer, more accurate colors. And this TV is smart and easy to use, with Android software to help bring you all your favorite apps, streamers, and live TV. For your convenience, it works with Google Assistant, and there’s even a voice remote to make your browsing, searching, and surfing easier. All of this for only $700 — where do we sign up?

65-inch Sony Class X85J Series 4K Google TV — $1,100, was $1,600

65-inch Sony Class X85J Series 4K Google TV.

A massive Sony 4K TV with Google technology for only $1,100? This has to be a mistake. This 4K TV has the X1 4K HDR processor, which is the foundation of the smooth, clear, richly colored visuals you’re guaranteed to receive on this screen. There’s Triluminos Pro Color to give you even more precise imagery with more colors and Bravia XR HDMI 2.1 for the very fastest lag-less gaming. And we haven’t even gotten to the built-in Google TV, which opens you up to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes from your favorite streamers, like HBO Max and Disney +. It comes with Google Assistant ready to go, so you can use your voice to control your TV and control the rest of your smart home. It works with Alexa and Apple’s Homekit, too — there’s no home where this 4K TV won’t impress.

More 4K TV deals

Looking for a different size or different features? Check out the best 4K TV deals found in our roundup below.

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$870 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $4,500
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV

$1,700 $2,300
Sony's high-end Bravia display offers OLED for a beautiful picture with deep contrast and a fast XR processor for upscaling content to 4K, plus integrated Google TV.
Buy at Best Buy

65-inch LG 4K OLED TV bundle with soundbar and installation

$2,444 $3,004
If you want everything you need for an upgraded TV experience all in one bundle, even with installation included, then this set from Walmart has you covered with its 65-inch TV and soundbar.
Buy at Walmart

70-inch Class A6G Series Hisense 4K TV

$670 $1,850
This Android TV has tons of smart features to make it easy to stream from a wide variety of services like YouTube, Prime Video, Twitch, and Disney+, plus it supports Google Assistant.
Buy at Best Buy

55-inch LG A1 Series OLED 4K TV

$1,477 $1,797
This gorgeous TV offers OLED for rich contrast in images plus high resolution, a fast processor for 4K upscaling, and a game mode as well.
Buy at Walmart
