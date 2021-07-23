Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Generally, the bigger the TV, the more expensive it is, and that’s before factoring in extra features, like a smart streaming platform built-in. Although, there are usually some good 4K TV deals and 8K TV deals to browse, the prices are not always ideal.

That’s not the case with the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV, which is on sale at Best Buy right now for a ridiculously low price. Normally $700, which is great in its own right, the Hisense 70-inch is now $620. If you need a new TV, you might want to jump on this deal soon!

At 70 inches, this Hisense Class A6G Series LED TV is excellent for a living room setup, game room, entertainment cave, or — heck — a bedroom if you want something that big in there. It has Google’s Android TV streaming system built-in, with Chromecast support so you can ping content from your phone, tablet, or computer using the Chrome browser. There are three HDMI inputs, two of which are HDMI 2.0, with two USB ports, one digital optical audio, and one composite. That’s plenty of inputs to connect game consoles, media players, and beyond.

It supports 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) content with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support, an auto low latency mode, DTS Virtual X post-processing and upscaling, and much more. It also includes a voice-enabled remote that you can use to deliver voice commands through Google Assistant. You can search for content, control playback, open streaming apps, and interact with other devices, all with voice commands. It’s VESA-compatible if you want to mount it on the wall, with a 400mm x 300mm configuration.

Best Buy is offering the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $80 off, at $620 with free delivery or one-hour pickup. It’s normally $700, so that’s an awesome deal for a TV of this size that includes so many features.

More 4K UHD TV deals available now

If you’re not interested in the Hisense 70-inch TV, there are quite a few others on sale. We scooped up all of the best ones and included them for you below. Take a look.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations