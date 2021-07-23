  1. Deals
This 70-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Best Buy it could be a mistake

Hisense 70A6G Class 4K UHD Android Smart TV

Generally, the bigger the TV, the more expensive it is, and that’s before factoring in extra features, like a smart streaming platform built-in. Although, there are usually some good 4K TV deals and 8K TV deals to browse, the prices are not always ideal.

That’s not the case with the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV, which is on sale at Best Buy right now for a ridiculously low price. Normally $700, which is great in its own right, the Hisense 70-inch is now $620. If you need a new TV, you might want to jump on this deal soon!

At 70 inches, this Hisense Class A6G Series LED TV is excellent for a living room setup, game room, entertainment cave, or — heck — a bedroom if you want something that big in there. It has Google’s Android TV streaming system built-in, with Chromecast support so you can ping content from your phone, tablet, or computer using the Chrome browser. There are three HDMI inputs, two of which are HDMI 2.0, with two USB ports, one digital optical audio, and one composite. That’s plenty of inputs to connect game consoles, media players, and beyond.

It supports 4K ultra-high-definition (UHD) content with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support, an auto low latency mode, DTS Virtual X post-processing and upscaling, and much more. It also includes a voice-enabled remote that you can use to deliver voice commands through Google Assistant. You can search for content, control playback, open streaming apps, and interact with other devices, all with voice commands. It’s VESA-compatible if you want to mount it on the wall, with a 400mm x 300mm configuration.

Best Buy is offering the Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series LED 4K UHD Smart Android TV for $80 off, at $620 with free delivery or one-hour pickup. It’s normally $700, so that’s an awesome deal for a TV of this size that includes so many features.

More 4K UHD TV deals available now

If you’re not interested in the Hisense 70-inch TV, there are quite a few others on sale. We scooped up all of the best ones and included them for you below. Take a look.

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $6,000
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

TCL 65-inch 5-Series 4K QLED HDR Roku Smart TV

$899 $900
Thanks to TCL's use of quantum dots, this TV has super color accuracy for the kind of picture quality we normally associate with TVs that cost in the thousands.
Buy at Amazon

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy

55-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A8H)

$1,298 $3,200
This TV boasts a self-illuminating screen to keep colors accurate and consistent plus X-Motion Clarity that reduces blur in high-speed action scenes. It also offers access to various apps and content.
Buy at Walmart

Sony A8H 55-inch TV: BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

$1,312 $1,900
The Sony A8H uses the same processor as Sony's 8K TVs so this 4K TV has the power to deliver the best color, brightness, and overall picture quality possible. For those who wish they could afford 8K.
Buy at Amazon

Sony BRAVIA OLED 4K 65-inch TV:Ultra HD TV with HDR and Alexa - 2020 Model

$2,378 $2,500
Enjoy magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle and equally immersive audio from Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field. Especially in Game Mode, making this ideal for gaming setups.
Buy at Amazon
