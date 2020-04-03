With movie theaters temporarily shuttered and new releases being made available to stream immediately, there is absolutely no better time than now to invest in your personal home theater. The backbone of any good home theater setup is a high-quality 4K TV. We’ve rounded up four amazing 65-inch 4K TV deals on must-have models from Hisense, LG, TCL, and Vizio that will transform your standard living room into a full-blown entertainment hub for as little as $400.

65-inch Hisense H6500F Series 4K TV — $400, was $500

For the movie lover on a budget who wants it cheap but not cheap, the H6500F Series by Hisense has to be at the top of your list. It is by far the most affordable option on our list, even without the discount, but it stands above other products at similar price points. It comes with Bluetooth, so you can free yourself from the hassle of connecting to external speakers or devices that normally end in a pile of cable spaghetti.

The Hisense H6500F Series produces images in great 3,840 x 2,160 resolution. While this is enough to give you the full cinematic experience, the TV pushes it even further with stunning HDR compatibility to highlight every fine detail on whatever you’re watching. Even if your favorite movies aren’t in 4K resolution, they’ll also get upscaled to appear as close to 4K as they can.

With the built-in DTS Studio Sound, you can even opt out of purchasing external speakers because the Hisense H6500F Series has its own set of surround sound speakers. No matter what you’re watching, you’ll be getting excellent audio quality and eye-catching visuals. In terms of streaming services, you have the option to choose among Netflix, Youtube, and Google Play Movies/TV with over 1,000 apps to browse through, so you never run out of new shows to watch. It also comes with Google Assistant. This way, you won’t have to fidget with the remote to have full control over your content. You can find the Hisense H6500F Series 4K TV at Best Buy where it’s currently on sale for $400.

65-inch LG UM6900PUA Series 4K TV — $480, was $550

For a moderate price jump of $80, you can check out the LG UM6900PUA Series 4K TV instead. It comes in a variety of sizes, ranging from 49 to 65 inches, but our favorite is definitely the largest as it offers gorgeous visuals that a compressed screen just can’t deliver.

Its picture quality with 3,840 x 2,160 resolution is exceptional and HDR compatibility and IPS panel technology give this 4K TV the edge it needs to elevate any motion picture into a cinematic marvel. You’re getting total coverage over every scene so you never miss the fine lines or vibrant colors at peak accuracy. Even your run-of-the-mill Full HD movies and TV shows get a 4K upgrade with the accompanying upscaler.

Plus, with DTS-HD surround sound 20W speakers, you’ll experience immersive audio, guaranteeing that your viewing experience won’t be compromised by flat speakers that have nothing to boast but static. If you have Apple HomeKit, you can connect this TV for convenient voice control that you can then use to browse through its available streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Hulu to name a few. The LG UM6900PUA Series 4K TV is a definite upgrade to any home theater, and it’s now on sale for $480 at Best Buy.

65-inch TCL 5 Series 4K TV — $500, was $700

If you can afford to add $20 to the LG’s $480 sticker price, you have the option to go for the TCL 5 Series 4K TV and its incredible lineup of premium features. It’s a clear improvement when it comes to sheer power from the previous options, and one look at its screen and you’ll see exactly why.

The TCL 5 Series has 3,840 x 2,160 resolution for superb image quality. And together with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 technology, you’re getting impeccable scene-by-scene visual impact that’ll blow you away even while you’re glued to your seat. Every detail — from the blades of grass to the dust in the air — is delivered in smooth, sensational 2160p resolution without any tearing or pixels out of place. Vibrant colors empowered by the iPQ engine bring every image to life by adding depth and powerful contrasts to its already expansive color gamut to ensure there are never any flat visuals. Plus, your televised broadcasts and 1080p content also get upscaled for the best possible viewing experience

In terms of audio, the TCL 5 Series 4K TV comes with Dolby Digital Plus to make sure that what you hear is as crisp and clear as what you see. Google Assistant is also built-in so you can browse through 4,000 streaming channels and services with the ever-popular Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video, and more. This way, you’ll never be starved for content, so movie night never has to end. If you want an exceptional 4K TV, you can’t go wrong with TCL’s 5 Series, especially if you want to stick to a $500 budget. Check it out now, and pocket up to $200 in savings.

65-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum LED 4K TV — $600, was $750

The Vizio M-Series QLED 4K TV pumps out cinematic dynamite in Ultra HD 3,840 x 2,160 resolution, so you get pixel-perfect accuracy with every picture. And with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG — boosted by the TV’s extreme 600 nits of brightness — you can experience any film or TV show as the director envisioned it. Its 90 local dimming zones also enhance its already-bolstered contrast ratio for deeper blacks.

The Vizio M-Series is equipped with revolutionary Quantum Dot technology. This pushes the limits of color saturation further beyond what an average LED TV can display by painting every scene in over a billion colors, creating one of the most vibrant arrays of multicolored pixels available to the average consumer. This works by illuminating each quantum dot with blue LEDs that bring out the maximum potential of each hue as opposed to industry-standard white LEDs that normally wash out color, even at peak brightness. With this, the full breadth of a movie’s color spectrum is brought to life on your screen in mesmerizing visuals.

You also get the added benefit of Dolby Digital Plus surround sound for the total audio-visual package to round it all off. The Vizio M-Series is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri for your convenience, and you’ve got an immense library of content ready to watch from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. The octa-core processor is nothing to take lightly. It almost completely obliterates any input lag and makes switching between screens and apps as smooth as velvet, with virtually no delay.

You can get it at Best Buy today for $600 and walk away with $150 in the bank.

