A stylus can help you make the most out of your Apple iPad. But if the price of the Apple Pencil is holding you back from getting one, you can always choose among the third-party styli available in the market, and a great option is the Homagical Active Stylus Pen. This Apple-compatible stylus is available today on Amazon for $27. That is more than a hundred bucks below the second-generation Apple Pencil for the iPad Pro.

Get the white Homagical Active Stylus Pen for only $27 on Amazon today. This Apple Pencil alternative is also available in black and pink for only a slightly higher price. Hurry and order yours today while stock is available. You will receive a complete kit, which includes a pen bag and an anti-fouling bag.

The Homagical Active Stylus Pen lets you take notes or sketch on your Apple iPad or iPhone without using Bluetooth and supporting apps. This Apple Pencil alternative features a 1.5mm copper tip that works on capacitive touchscreens found in iOS devices. This elastic tip is designed to provide you with an accurate and sensitive working performance. And with its slim and sleek form, you can enjoy a realistic drawing and writing experience — like an actual pencil on paper.

Thanks to its lithium-ion battery, you can use the Homagical Active Stylus Pen continuously for up to 12 hours. It also helps you save power by automatically turning off after 30 minutes of inactivity. And when you need to charge your active stylus, just connect the micro-USB cable to a power bank or any USB port. But in case the battery goes off while you are in the middle of taking notes or sketching, you can just flip this stylus and use the emergency magnetic fiber cap tip.

As mentioned, the Homagical Active Stylus Pen comes with an anti-fouling glove. This glove helps reduce the friction between the finger and screen. Wear it while using the stylus if you have a hard time keeping your writing hand off the touchscreen.

If you are in the market for an affordable Apple Pencil alternative, consider the Homagical Active Stylus Pen. You can get it on Amazon today at $27. Place your order now and start writing notes or sketching on your iPad or iPhone.

