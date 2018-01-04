These products will help keep your feet warm and toasty this winter

I hate the cold. If it were up to me, I’d be living on some beach among palm trees and balmy temperatures. Unfortunately, I reside in an area perpetually locked in this annoying cycle known as “seasons.”

I do my best to bundle up during these cold months. Layer upon layer is applied to my body in an effort to combat the harsh reality of winter, but despite my efforts, the cold always finds a way in — through my feet. I have this same problem year after year, and yet I have never done anything to help my poor little toes find the warmth they deserve — until now.

If you are looking to start 2018 off on the right foot, you might want to make sure that foot isn’t completely numb. Learn how to keep feet warm in winter weather with a few of my favorite tips for toasty toes.

HotHands Toe Warmers You’ve probably heard of hand warmers, but did you know they make toe warmers? These handy little foot warmers can be easily applied to any sock to provide that extra bit of warmth your feet deserve in cold weather. If you’re looking for a quick and easy foot fix when poor circulation strikes, these magical toe warmers are exactly what you need. You can pick up a pack of HotHands Toe Warners for as low as $11 on Amazon. You can also pick up some classic hand warmers if your toes aren’t the only extremity you’re worried about. See it Merino wool socks If you’re anything like me, you probably own an unnecessary amount of socks, especially right after Christmas, but are they the right fabric? Cotton absorbs sweat quickly, but drys very slowly, so if you’re looking for something a little more reliable, Merino wool is the way to go. Keeping those tootsies dry is essential if you want to avoid losing heat through your feet. Plus an extra pair of socks never hurt anyone, right? You can pick up a 3-pack of these cold-defying wool socks for $14 to $24 on Amazon. You may also want to take a look at some of our favorite winter boots to put those wool socks into. See it Rechargeable battery-heated socks Merino wool is great for holding on to heat your feet already possess, but what if you’re feet aren’t generating any body heat on their own? Whether you have poor blood flow or just naturally cold feet, heated socks should be able to help you out. Fortunately, the included battery pack is completely moisture-resistant, so you won’t have to worry about being shocked by your sock when you’re traipsing through snow. You can pick up a pair of these heated socks for just $43 on Amazon, or take a look at our favorite heated clothing for more options. See it Insulated Footbeds If you’re looking for a way to safeguard agians the cold air, you’ll need a way of preventing it from getting through the soles of your shoes. Insulation is in important part of keeping the cold out of any home, so it only stands to reason that the same concept would apply to your insoles. You’d be surprised how much of a difference a well-insulated shoe You can pick up a set of insulated Footbeds for as low as $30 on Amazon and use them as a liner in any pair of boots or shoes. See it Waterproof socks Warm feet are the goal, but moisture is often the deterrent. I mentioned that you’ll want to avoid cotton socks for that very reason, but if you’re looking to take it a step further, you’ll need a pair of waterproof socks to avoid wet, cold feet. Though this pair of socks is completely waterproof, they still remain breathable so you won’t be stuck sweating uncontrollably within a foot prison. You can pick up this pair of these socks on Amazon for as low as $18, or take a look at some Gore-Tex options for the ultimate waterproof experience. You could also just wrap plastic bags around your feet if you get truly desperate. See it

Looking for more cool stuff? Check out our tech deals to find the latest savings on some of the best tech.