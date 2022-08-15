This year, the Little League World Series is celebrating its 75th anniversary, and the big event is scheduled to take place from August 17 to 28 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Teams from the United States, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, Caribbean, Europe-Africa, Japan, Latin America, Mexico, Panama, and Puerto Rico regions will compete in the largest field ever hosted by the tournament. This marks the return of national teams to the event since before the pandemic. Baseball fans will not want to miss these incredible teams going head to head, so keep reading to find out how you can stream the 2022 Little League World Series.

How to watch the 2022 Little League World Series in the U.S.

For those located in the United States, the way to watch the 2022 Little League World Series is through ESPN+. While you many already have a subscription to ESPN+, there are many who do not, but that’s no reason to miss this event. Right now, you can take advantage of an incredible bundle that combines Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ all for one monthly payment of $13.99. It’s pretty hard to find a deal that delivers more hours of quality content for anywhere close to this price. Disney+ features a ton of movies and hit TV shows, including everything Star Wars, Marvel, and Pixar. Of course, Hulu offers a ton of content as well, and between the three streaming services, you’d be hard pressed to run out of things to watch.

How to watch the 2022 Little League World Series from abroad

If you happen to be tuning in from abroad, there’s just one extra step you’ll have to take before watching the 2022 Little League World Series. Once you’ve signed up for the Disney Bundle and get access to ESPN+, you’ll have to sign up for a VPN provider. One of the best VPN providers we’ve seen is NordVPN, and it will allow you to maintain privacy on the internet as you travel abroad. By using a VPN, you can log in to a streaming service from anywhere and make it think you’re physically located in the United States, so you’ll be able to use your account as you usually would, including ESPN+. The 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series only happens once, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this major sporting event.

