How to watch the BMW Championship of the PGA Tour

Golf fans are certain to be gathering around their screens this weekend to watch the 2022 BMW Championship. The big PGA Tour event will be broadcast live from Wilmington Country Club in Delaware, and will take place from August 18-21. With prizes totaling $15 million, there’s a lot at stake this weekend, so you’ll want to know exactly how to watch as Patrick Cantlay, the event’s 2021 champion, defends his title.

How to watch the 2022 BMW Championship in the U.S.

For those who are living in the United States and want to tune into the 2022 BMW Championship, we’ve got you covered. The event will be broadcast with PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, and it’s there that you can catch extensive coverage from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday, and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. Don’t have an ESPN+ account? No problem. ESPN+ is included as part of an awesome bundle with Disney+ and Hulu, a package that is definitely worth the $13.99. Once the 2022 BMW Championship is over, you can continue watching endless hours of entertainment between the three streamers for less than the price of one ticket to a movie theater. Watch all of the sports you can imagine on ESPN+, revisit all of your favorite Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars content on Disney+, and check out all of the hit shows and movies streaming on Hulu.

How to watch the 2022 BMW Championship from abroad

If you’re going to be traveling outside of the United States while the 2022 BMW Championship is happening, you’re going to have to add an extra step before you can stream it to your device. The first thing you’ll need to do is choose a VPN provider. We recommend NordVPN, though you can definitely check out our picks for all of the best VPN providers. By using a VPN, your device will appear as if it’s accessing the internet from the United States, even though you’re out of the country. VPNs are also a great way to maintain a little bit extra privacy on the internet, too.

Editors' Recommendations